Junkyard Market is a global street food exhibition coming to the Royal Norfolk Show for the first time in 2022 - Credit: Junkyard Market

The Royal Norfolk Show is a foodie wonderland. The glorious selection of food courts and mobile catering units scattered around the showground exhibit the best local produce and will have everyone licking their lips. Indulge your sweet tooth and expand your palette with everything from Asian fusion and ice cream to hog roasts and real ale. Bon appetit!

Discover more than 100 producers in the Adnams Food and Drink Experience - Credit: Sarah Groves / Adnams

ADNAMS FOOD AND DRINK EXPERIENCE

The Adnams Food and Drink Experience is an emporium of gastronomic delights. With more than 100 food and drinks producers, merchants and artisans serving up cheeses, chutneys, pickles, pizzas and meats, as well as fine wines, gins and craft beer, this immensely popular show highlight promotes the amazing wealth of produce available in East Anglia and the UK.

Adnams produces grain-to-glass beers and spirits using locally-grown natural ingredients, all of which will be available from the brewery’s beer truck and the Adnams shop. Drop by for free tasters and purchase your favourites to enjoy at home.

“Our knowledgeable team will be bringing the Spirit of Southwold to the Royal Norfolk Show, helping visitors find their new favourites and serving refreshing drinks from our beer truck,” said Sophie Harris, head of brand communications. “After the past couple of years with lockdowns and cancellations, we are looking forward to being back out in the sunshine, serving our beers and spirits to the public again.

“Even though our head office is in Suffolk, we wouldn’t be Adnams without Norfolk. The bulk of our barley is grown for us by the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk and we have many shops and partner pubs across Norfolk. We are very proud to be part of such a vibrant and exciting show.”

JUNKYARD MARKET

For the first time ever, Junkyard Market is bringing its mouth-watering array of street food stalls to the Royal Norfolk Show. You can dig into globe-spanning dishes from many of the best local traders and tickle your tastebuds with everything from chicken wings, Mexican food and Asian fusion by Moco Kitchen to sweet treats from Christophe’s Crêpes. And if you’re feeling thirsty, stop by the bar and grab a cocktail, beer or glass of wine.

“Street food is a great way of eating that puts socialising at its core,” said Callum McCormick. “At Junkyard Market, there is something for everyone.”

Junkyard Market is a homegrown project, set up by a Norwich-based company that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We champion Norfolk-based traders,” said Callum. “The Royal Norfolk Show is a huge part of our region’s identity and to have a chance to bring something new to it is extremely exciting!”

There will also be an eclectic rotation of background music catered to a diverse range of tastes with a fantastic line-up of Norfolk’s finest DJs spinning vinyl throughout the day.

Enjoy luxury platters while watching events at the Grand Ring - Credit: Jarrold

JARROLD

Jarrold is a cornerstone in Norfolk’s heritage. The local business celebrates locally-sourced and artisanal produce with its in-house restaurants – and this year Jarrold is bringing this love of gastronomy to the Royal Norfolk Show.

Visit the beautifully styled space next to the Grand Ring and enjoy luxury platters served with a range of perfectly paired wines for the finest summertime dining experience. A pop-up eatery will be serving cheeses, cured meats, antipasti and indulgent accompaniments.

A feast for the eyes and the tastebuds, Jarrold’s charcuterie selections are perfect for everyone – from avid foodies to casual diners – and offer a fabulous opportunity to try a variety of delectable bites while witnessing the wonderful displays in the Grand Ring.

Woodforde’s Jubillee Square is the perfect place for a pint Woodforde’s - Credit: Woodforde’s

WOODFORDE’S JUBILEE SQUARE

It’s bottoms up at Jubilee Square, where the award-winning Woodforde’s Brewery will be celebrating in style with a brand spanking new area. Next to the Grand Ring along Avenue 9, showgoers will be able to rest, recharge, sit back and enjoy the atmosphere with friends and family. There will be an abundance of food vendors and of course the opportunity to enjoy a pint of the good stuff.

“We will be showcasing our range of cask ales and keg craft beers, including a seasonal brew created especially for the show,” said head of sales James Ramm. You can also feel the fizz with a taste of the new Norfolk Adder Cider, which is medium dry with a crisp bite.

“Norfolk is at the heart of everything we are about,” James said. “We love working with and sourcing from local farmers, and brewing great beer by the Norfolk Broads. Please come and find our bars situated near the Grand Ring and join us for a pint of Woodforde’s ale, cider or craft beer.”

The square will also feature a bandstand hosting a diverse range of local musicians and performers from 6pm on Wednesday.

Visit Bakeaholics’ pretty pink palace for a sweet treat! - Credit: Morgan Lewis

BAKEAHOLICS

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, we’ve got just the thing for you! Indulge in cakes, cookie pies, coffee and cupcakes at the Food Hall where Bakeaholics will be offering a huge selection of exclusive jaw-dropping bakes and Instagramable treats from its pretty pink palace with its distinctive and eye-catching floral display.

There will also be a competition on social media for the best picture of the Bakeaholics stand taken by a customer! The winning prize will be a free voucher to spend in store at the Bakeaholics shop in Attleborough.

“We are super excited to be trading for the first time at the most prestigious event in Norfolk,” said director Morgan Lewis. “It’s a dream come true. I have been going to the Royal Norfolk Show ever since I was a little girl and my favourite part was always the food hall – especially the free Kettle crisps!”

Farmyard Frozen will be serving up delicious dishes cooked by local chefs - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

FARMYARD

Chef patron Andrew Jones has worked with Michelin starred chefs such as Richard Corrigan and Claude Bosi. Andrew and his wife Hannah now own and run three businesses: Farmyard, a 3 Rosette awarded restaurant in Norwich, The Dial House, a 3 Rosette awarded restaurant in Reepham, and Farmyard Frozen, a brand launched in lockdown providing “refined food with attitude” that will feature at this year’s show.

Farmyard will be selling their Frozen for Foodies range in the Food Hall. The range, which includes handcrafted Beef Wellington and their signature Farmyard chocolate bar, is cooked by restaurant chefs using only the finest local produce. All dishes can be cooked from frozen or defrosted.

“Farmyard’s ethos literally does what it says on the tin – the dishes celebrate local farms and producers by using homegrown produce cooked by some of the best local chefs the county has to offer,” said co-owner Hannah Springham

Not only is Norfolk the home of Farmyard, the Frozen for Foodies range is also handcrafted within the Norfolk Showground kitchen all year round. Visitors can take dishes away or place an order for home delivery. Discount vouchers will also be handed out on the day.

“We’re beyond proud to be able to showcase and sell our range from our true home,” Hannah said. “This is our first food retail event and we’re dead chuffed it’s happening here.”

For more information, please visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk