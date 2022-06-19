Find out more about the farming and innovation stands at this year's Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Kieron Tovell Photography / RNAA

Visitors will find a spectacular range of exhibits on farming and innovation at the Royal Norfolk Show, including the Starting Handle Club, the Federation of Norfolk Young Farmers and the Agricultural Demonstration Area.

STARTING HANDLE CLUB

The Starting Handle Club rescues agricultural, horticultural and stationery engines from obsolescence, and proudly maintains and displays the beautifully renovated technologies for future generations.

Visit the stand to cast your eyes on classic tractors and static engines from a bygone era and compare the retro with the modern technologies in the farming and innovation section of the showground. You won’t want to miss out on seeing the finest collection of vintage machinery at the Royal Norfolk Show!

FEDERATION OF NORFOLK YOUNG FARMERS

The Federation of Norfolk Young Farmers stand will feature go-karts in the shape of local produce, from Norfolk coastal goods to inland condiments.

There will also be displays with detailed information boards explaining the provenance of the produce, how it is made and its history, as well as information on the activities of the Federation of Norfolk Young Farmers as a charitable organisation.

“We cannot wait to be able to socialise with the community and businesses, and seeing the showground packed full with visitors,” said Stephanie Broom, chair for the Federation of Norfolk Young Farmers. “This year we are focusing on local produce, showing the public what is made close to home in the farming industry.”

“We are proud to support the Royal Norfolk Show because it is the best Norfolk event focused around farming. The RNAA are extremely supportive which, as a charity organisation, we appreciate.”

JAMES DYSON IN NORFOLK

The stand from Gresham’s School on Third Drive is designed and made by students and staff in the new Dyson Building, innovatively built with recycled exhibition materials from the last Royal Norfolk Show exhibition.

Inspired by Moiré phenomenon optical illusions, the stand fuses art and technology to create a sensory experience where inquiring minds can explore interactive installations to cause extraordinary effects. The star attraction is the Infinity Cube, a magical 3D space where technology responds to your movements to make new, constantly changing art all around you, using artificial intelligence, OpenCV programming and generative graphics. Join in and become part of the art!

AGRICULTURAL DEMONSTRATION AREA

The Agricultural Demonstration Area is a new feature of the Royal Norfolk Show for 2022. The area will showcase the latest in farm machinery, raising awareness of the importance of technology within the agricultural industry. Working with those at the cutting-edge of agricultural innovation, the programme will offer moving displays from Ben Burgess, Claas Manns, Ernest Doe and Thurlow Nunn Standen.

Visitors will experience a methane-powered tractor with a self-guidance system, watch precision sprayers in action and see the combine harvester and chaser bin as they prepare for the upcoming harvest season. Commentary on the displays will be provided in a way that informs both the wider public and farmers.

The Agricultural Demonstration Area reflects the RNAA’s commitment to be at the vanguard of farm tech, to give members and the farming community access to agricultural innovation and to raise awareness amongst the public of developments in farming. Come and discover the next generation of farming technology in the Agricultural Demonstration Area.

Minette Batters, NFU president, and Vicky Foster, head of BBRO - Credit: Agri-TechE

THE INNOVATION HUB

Camouflage, clover and competition are just some of the strategies to reduce the need for chemicals being discussed in the Innovation Hub, hosted by Agri-TechE and sponsored by the British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO).

Dr Vicky Foster, Head of BBRO, said: “With the changing face of farming and the loss of many chemical actives there is a lot of exciting work to discuss. We are proud to be sponsoring the Innovation Hub, allowing a number of interesting companies to join us in showcasing new technology and advances in agricultural research.”

Here are some of the groundbreaking ideas being discussed to ensure a more sustainable future for farming:

Cereal camo-cropping – BBRO

Growing barley or wheat in a sugar beet field is thought to confuse aphids that spread the disease Virus Yellows, helping to protect the crop and reduce reliance on chemicals.

Clover boosts nutritional value of milk – Barenburg

With the cost of fertiliser at a seven-year high, growing white clover in grass ofers an alternative source of nitrogen, producing more meat and milk from the same area with less cost.

Beneficial soil bacteria can stimulate the plant immune system, increasing both health and yield - Credit: PfBio

Competition overcomes pests – PFBIO

Naturally occurring and beneficial soil bacteria are used to suppress plant diseases and boost plant resilience without chemicals.

Soil nutrient management – NIAB

Long-term trials show that soil health can be improved by closely matching crop demand to nutrient inputs such as fertilisers and organic manures.

Delta robots and smart energy management – Schneider Electric

Spiderlike Delta Robots can be used to pick and place products in a vertical farm.

Smart irrigation – DRIPUK

A recyclable drip tape system that reduces water, energy and labour while ensuring soil moisture levels at a critical time for potato farmers.

Risk assessment – Safe Ag Systems

An on-farm tool called Smart Auditor makes it easy to record checks, report safety issues and gain access to relevant information at the point of need.

Robert Crawford & Son was first-place winner of the NORMAC Innovations Competition with its Plant Tape Transplanter - Credit: Kieron Tovell Photography / RNAA

NORMAC COMPETITION

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (NORMAC) has organised competitions in conjunction with the RNAA for more than 60 years. There are two major competitions organised by NORMAC at this year’s show, for which there is a fine display of silverware to be won.

The NORMAC Competition is always eagerly awaited, with many farmers coming onto the stand to see the latest thinking in the industry. Classes are open to NORMAC members and non-members and there are two competitions: the Farm Machinery Competition, which is open to any new device, machine or modification of an existing machine made by a farm or individual from the county of Norfolk for their own use; and the Innovations Competition, which is open to commercial manufacturers and looks for equipment, machinery or some other device which may ultimately become a great asset for the agricultural industry.

Entries are assembled the day before the show, and the judge will make a detailed appraisal of each exhibit across three classes. Mike Donovan, founder and editor of Practical Farm Ideas magazine, will be judging the NORMAC Farm Machinery and Innovations Competitions.

“The Royal Norfolk Show has interesting exhibitions showing how farming can be improved, Mike said. “My advice is to use the show guide to draw up a list of stands you want to visit. Do this before the day or when you first arrive to make sure you see them all!”

The judge’s comments are written up and displayed over the following two days. Members of the public are invited to come onto the stand to view and discuss the exhibits and the judge’s decisions.

“Leave time for socialising and meeting friends and farmers,” Mike added. “A great day at the show is a mix of people, machines and new ideas.”

At 3pm on Wednesday, all the contestants will be assembled on the NORMAC stand, the winners announced and the trophies presented. A silver trophy is awarded to the winner, and if the competitor is a NORMAC member, the Bullimore Tillage Train is awarded as well, in honour of a past member.

Chris Thomas, county organiser for NORMAC, said: “Firstly, we encourage the farming community to experiment with new pieces of farm machinery, made in the farm workshop especially to overcome a particular difculty on the farm. Every farm is diferent, and many inventive pieces of equipment or adaptions to existing equipment are the result of a fertile mind and a welder!

“Secondly, we encourage any commercial manufacturer to exhibit and compete for the NORMAC Trophy. This is awarded for any new piece of equipment developed over the preceding year. It doesn’t have to be a whole machine – maybe a new design of a hydraulic valve, or some new electronics incorporated into a new machine may catch the judge’s eye.

“As I am retiring as county organiser early next year this will be my last show, along with my two worthy assistants and stewards Fred Milk and Mike Garrod, who are also retiring,” Chris said. “Every show has been a pleasure to be involved in, and I expect we will miss the build-up to the show.”

