The Discovery Zone is the Royal Norfolk Show’s educational hub for children and families. In collaboration with the Food and Farming Discovery Trust (FFDT), which aims to provide food, farming and countryside education, the Discovery Zone marries science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) with food, farming and the countryside.

Learn about blight-resistant potatoes, create your own potato prints, extract DNA from bananas, improve starch content in plants, create useful soil from waste and find out about school allotment projects in Norfolk and sustainability.

POTATO TRAIL

The Potato Trail will allow pupils to learn how potatoes are grown, harvested and processed – and they even get to make their own chips!

Explore seasonal planters, harvester displays and the high-tech equipment involved in potato cultivation before heading to the Chip Factory, where pupils can take the potatoes they have harvested and produce their own chips.

“Our show ambassadors from local sixth forms will be on hand to show school groups around,” said Food and Farming Discovery Trust manager Shannon Woodhouse.

SAW TRUST

The SAW (Science Art Writing) Trust will be teaming up with volunteers from the John Innes Centre and the Quadram Institute in the Food and Farming Discovery Trust Mobile Classroom. Wimpy Weeds and Ugly Bugs will focus on biodiversity and there will be the opportunity to do some microscopy, learn about insect predators and biocontrol. You can even make your own seed bombs full of wildflowers to attract insects.

SAW Trust programme manager Dr Jenni Rant said: “Wimpy Weeds and Ugly Bugs will feature a range of fun, hands-on activities for children to celebrate the importance of weeds and insects for maintaining healthy soils and boosting biodiversity.”

And the On the Map project aims to link schools with local farms and food production businesses so children can learn more about agriculture in their local area, featuring 3D models and displays from each school.

NORWICH SCIENCE FESTIVAL TENT

The incredible Norwich Science Festival is a celebration of science and technology providing learning and entertainment around the city and county. The next Norwich Science Festival is in February 2023, presented once again by The Forum Trust. Get a taste of what’s to come in the Norwich Science Festival tent. Enjoy a range of activities and experiments designed to test your brain.

Explore the science of nutrition using smarties to learn about clinical trials with the Quadram Institute. A stand from the John Innes Centre will feature experiments to improve the starch content of plants. The UEA School of Pharmacy will show you how it’s using garlic derivatives to protect potatoes. Extract DNA from bananas with the Little Story Telling Company and find out how potatoes can be made resistant to blight with the Sainsbury Laboratory.

The Forum’s Natalie Bailey said: “We are delighted to be joined by our partners from Norwich Research Park and wider science community to offer engaging science fun for young people in the Discovery Zone.”

PAPILLON PROJECT

The Papillon Project is a Norfolk-based educational charity that promotes sustainable living and environmental awareness for young people by helping schools upcycle and tend to allotments.

Explore upcycling displays, listen to informative talks, watch an original film and chat with the students, teachers and volunteers raising awareness of growing your own produce. Morrisons will also provide a range of potato-themed activities.

The Papillon Project’s Matt Willer said: “We will have some engaging demonstrations of what young people can do to start their own allotment, get growing themselves and to feel inspired to lead more sustainable lives for a better future!”

EXPLORE MORE UEA RESEARCH AT THE SHOW

Visit UEA’s main stand on President’s Avenue and explore its world-leading research and local projects. Have your say in how UEA can better support you, your business and your community through the Civic University Project.

Discover more about healthy ageing and nutrition, a drama performance project with sixth form students about the urgency of climate change, and UEA’s role in the creative industry and big brands!

UEA vice chancellor Prof David Richardson said: “Our research matters because it has real-world impact, drives change and improves lives.”

