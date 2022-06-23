The Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery, sponsored by Arnolds Keys, exhibits one of the largest collections of fine art seen in East Anglia. Arts and culture head steward Tom Cringle paints a picture of what to expect at this year’s show.

Whether you know your abstract expressionism from your pointillism, your still life from your seascape, immersing yourself in the world of art is tonic for the soul.

And at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show, you can enjoy our region’s best and brightest emerging and established artists – and even start your journey as an art collector by taking your favourite piece home with you.

Featuring more than 300 pictures and dozens of sculptures, the Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery is one of the largest collections of fine art in East Anglia. The art marquee is located at Third Drive on Avenue 9 at the end of the Grand Ring, where visitors can cast their eyes over captivating canvases in oil, acrylic, pastel, pencil and even lithographs, while the sculptures vary from ceramic and felt work to cold cast bronze.

All artworks at the show are for sale, so why not pick out your favourite piece? Proceeds go towards the RNAA’s charitable work.

John Sparrow received the Sponsor’s Choice Prize in 2019 - Credit: RNAA / Lee Blanchflower

PAINT THE SHOWGROUND RED

Keep your eyes peeled for artists working en plein air around the Norfolk Showground during the event, capturing the atmosphere and action as it unfolds in brilliant colour. There will also be artist demonstrations offering an insight into the creative process.

“The art marquee is literally at the heart of the show, both as an important part of the show’s history and its location next to the main event ring,” said arts and culture head steward Tom Cringle. “It is a chance for the public to connect with art, which visitors love to see being produced, drawn, painted and even sculpted.”

In keeping with this year’s Home Grown theme, all artwork displayed is original and native to East Anglia.

“The Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery provides a premier showcase for East Anglian art,” Tom said. “Finding and encouraging new talent in the art arena as well as supporting the wonderful and broad talent we already have is so important, while moving into the future with bright ideas and exciting opportunities.”

Each year, one artwork is awarded the prestigious Sponsor’s Choice Prize by sponsor Arnolds Keys and presented with a rosette and champagne from managing partner Guy Gowing. The 2019 winner was John Sparrow, for his pop art painting of Ronnie Wood in acrylic.

Though we’ve been through a lot since the last show in 2019, Tom thinks this year’s show will be worth the wait.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience in waiting for this year’s show,” he said. “All our artists are enthusiastic to be back exhibiting at the Royal Norfolk Show once again.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing artists’ new work and meeting all of our wonderful visitors in June. Not only is this the first show for two years, but it is also a major celebration, being the 175th year of the RNAA,” he added. “We’re back with a bang and want to make this one of the best shows ever!”

THE ART OF BUYING ART

Fine art can be an excellent investment, but what is the process for choosing and purchasing an artwork? These top tips will help you buy a piece that you absolutely adore.

Ask questions

Don’t be afraid to ask for details about the background and price of an interesting work of art. Even if you are just window shopping, the art fair is a great opportunity to connect with local artists and creatives – you never know who you might meet!

Trust your instinct

Tune in to your aesthetic and emotional intuition and you will immediately notice which paintings connect with you. Art can be deeply personal, so listen to your gut and you’ll be more likely to end up with something you treasure hanging on the walls of your home.

Define a budget, but be flexible

It is important to know how much you are willing to spend – but a little wiggle room can ensure you get your hands on something you really love. You can always go for prints if paintings are out of your price range. And look out for the little red dot, which indicates which pieces have already been sold.

For more information, please visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk