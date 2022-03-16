News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Review

Review: Hit musical School of Rock is as good as the film

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:51 PM March 16, 2022
Updated: 2:08 PM March 16, 2022
Jake

The cast of School of Rock the musical - Credit: School of Rock Tour

Given that I’m shamelessly willing to admit School of Rock is one of my favourite-ever films, there was a slight niggling feeling in the back of my mind that any stage adaptation wouldn’t do it justice.

But I’m pleased to say I couldn’t have been more wrong.

At Norwich’s Theatre Royal on Wednesday night the audience was treated to a spectacular display of talent as Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s hit Broadway musical had people enraptured from the minute the performance began. 

Jake Sharpe as Dewey Finn (and Mr Schneebly impersonator) was incredible, and his stamina unrivalled. As Jack Black’s spirit animal he acted up to the wannabe-rockstar freeloader persona perfectly - with the dialogue at times even funnier than the film.

Jake Sharpe as Dewey Finn in School of Rock The Musical

Jake Sharpe as Dewey Finn in School of Rock The Musical - Credit: School of Rock Tour

However there was still much verbatim quote-borrowing from the original 2003 movie production, and die-hard fans will be pleased to hear the “you’re tacky and I hate you” line did indeed make the cut.

Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins was triumphant, and her vocals genuinely chilling in her solo hit “Where Did The Rock Go?”. Her depiction of the Horace Green Prep School principal was suitably strict, before the second half of the show saw her let-loose far more than in the film.

But I wasn’t complaining. In fact I surprised myself by revelling in the hints of a nascent romance blossoming between the on-stage Dewy and Rosalie.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town
  2. 2 Husband's perimenopause awareness mission after wife's tragic death
  3. 3 New Lidl to open after 'Battle of the Supermarkets'
  1. 4 Woman found dead in seaside caravan
  2. 5 Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure
  3. 6 Dog adventure playground planned for Norfolk village
  4. 7 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
  5. 8 'The blood of Ukrainians' - Norfolk councils' energy supplier refuses to divest from Russia
  6. 9 See inside Dereham pub as it officially reopens after two years closed
  7. 10 Staffing issues re-emerge as Covid rates see 75pc surge

But of course, the real stars of the show were the children.

Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock the Musical

Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock the Musical - Credit: School of Rock The Musical Tour

Before the curtain rose at the start of the performance, an omnipotent announcement from Lloyd-Webber echoed across the theatre: “People often ask whether the children play their own instruments. The answer is an emphatic yes.”

Not only were the children hilarious, but they sang, danced, made music and acted superbly throughout, with Tia Isaac as Tomika eliciting a huge round of applause during her last-minute audition to become the band’s lead singer, and stealing the limelight with her solo during the cast’s finale rendition of “Teacher’s Pet”.

I was honestly amazed by their professionalism and energy. After the final song, it was wonderful to see the cast rewarded with a much-deserved standing ovation.

This is not a musical to be missed. 

School of Rock the musical

Dewey Finn and Ned Schneebly in School of Rock The Musical - Credit: School of Rock The Musical Tour

School of Rock runs until March 19 at Norwich Theatre Royal. Book tickets here.

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon