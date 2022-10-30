Travel: 'A stay with wine on the doorstep - what could be better?'

It was the most magnificent view. As the late summer sun streamed in through the floor-to-ceiling window of our upstairs bedroom, an abundant vineyard – just 10 days away from being harvested – lay right there in front of us, its grapes so close we could almost reach out and touch them. On the horizon, the expansive hills and woods of the landscape of the rolling Colne Valley beckoned.

This lovely setting was the Toppesfield Vineyard in North Essex, close to the Suffolk border, where we were staying for two nights in a recently-developed luxury holiday home that once functioned as the estate’s wine tasting centre. Owners Peter and Jane Moore – who live next door in a stunning 14th century manor house – had made us most welcome, along with their gregarious dog Purdy (a Hungarian Vizsla) and equally sociable cats Fergus (a regal Maine Coon) and Pinot (a beautiful British Blue).

More on our impressive guest house later. But the story of how Peter and Jane came to plant the vineyard around it is a fascinating one, and worth telling first. It begins in the winter of 2011 when the couple had the opportunity to buy some agricultural land around the house.

Peter and Jane Moore at Toppesfield Vineyard - Credit: Eileen Wise

At that time their busy working lives were based in London – Jane was a partner in a global IT consulting firm, while Peter ran his own technology company servicing the hospitality and corporate catering sector. Peter’s initial thought was that they might turn the land over to cattle or sheep. "Not a chance," was Jane’s response. "Having had sheep as a child I knew the work involved – treating for maggots and clipping hoofs – and I certainly didn’t fancy heading out into the field at 8pm on a wet and windy winter night after a long day in the city."

The idea of using their sizeable plot of land to plant and develop their very own vineyard dovetailed neatly with Peter and Jane’s joint practical, technological and entrepreneurial skills. There was also an air of romanticism about it; the skeleton of a Roman centurion – accompanied by cups which could have held wine – had been discovered right here in 1800, only feeding the lore of an East Anglia brimming with vineyards some 2,000 years ago.

Novices as they were, Peter and Jane sensibly employed an experienced local viticulturist, Duncan McNeil, to assess the suitability of their land for such a project. His advice was that their clay over chalk soil would work, and that combined with the hilly aspect and the typical East Anglian warmth (increasingly fuelled by climate change) made this a more than promising site.

So Peter and Jane planted their 12 acres with two varieties, Bacchus and Pinot Noir Precoce – and since 2016, when their first crop was gathered in, they haven’t looked back. From the Bacchus comes a lovely, dry, crisp fruity white wine, with flavours of gooseberry, nettle and elderflower (‘The English Hedgerow’), while the Pinot Noir produces a dry, pale, Provencal-style rose with hints of English strawberries and citrus.

On our first evening, Peter and Jane treated us and two of our friends, Ashley and Jacqui, to a fascinating open-air talk (followed by tasting) on the techniques of planting and cultivating the vineyard, about the important choice of rootstock, how to calculate row width to maximise the sun, and the irrigation and the inversional air required to protect against frost.

The vineyard is literally on your doorstep when you stay here - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

The passion with which the couple clearly go about their business has been rewarded with a host of gold, silver and bronzes in the GB Wines awards, the certificates proudly displayed in the guest house. Toppesfield produces 10,000 bottles a year.

To live amongst the vines for two days is a delightful experience. Electricity is powered by a small solar farm – discretely shielded by foliage – at the top of the farm. The technology which aids the running of the house is state-of-the art-– but never fear, if you falter, ‘Alexa’ is there to help!

The house could comfortably take four – there are two elegant, extremely comfortable bedrooms upstairs with super king-sized beds, plus a huge marbled bathroom you could almost jog around, accommodating a roll-top bath, easy-to-work walk-in shower and spacious wash basins.

The living area - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

The living area - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

Lunch or dinner with a view from the kitchen - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

The enormous sitting-room downstairs, Scandi-like in its choice of colours (grey, black and white) and furniture, has a long floor-to-length window which looks out onto an immaculately-kept lawn and flower beds, the latter planted so that in every season something new will sprout up. Up the garden steps and another stretch of lawn leads you to an impressive pergola and beyond that a shaded bench which is a lovely aspect from where to spend an hour reading a novel.

We didn’t avail ourselves of the enticing hot-tub on the veranda, nor did we quite have the energy this time for the tennis court which is also available for guests. Instead, we took the rare opportunity of sitting quietly and peacefully reading our books – such a treat.

With the comfort of the house and garden, the availability of excellent farm walks near and far, and the sporting option, Toppesfield Vineyard has more than enough to keep you occupied. But if you wish to venture out into this attractive part of the Essex countryside there is much of interest right on your doorstep.

Castle Hedingham would be the number one option, surely, for those who like their history and their stately homes. It’s the most iconic site in the county, with its magnificently preserved Norman keep. But we had been before so instead, we made tracks to the picture-perfect village of Finchingfield, in its amphitheatre-like setting, for lunch and a stroll.

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

Life is full of curious coincidences. Roger was in the middle of reading Robert Harris’s gripping new thriller ‘Act of Oblivion’, about a couple of Puritan ‘regicides’ (who had signed King Charles I’s death warrant) on the run from Charles II’s henchman in New England, America in the 1660s.

In the 1640s thousands of Puritans from East Anglia did make the same journey that Harris’s fictional characters took, and we had barely got past the doors of Finchingfield’s splendid Norman church, St John the Baptist, when there in front of us was a bronze plaque commemorating one of them! ‘In memory of Daniel Shed’, it read, ‘Baptised at Finchingfield, founder of New England about 1640. His descendants in America have restored in this church the ancient Angelus bell to the glory of God’.

The Topplesfield house has an excellent kitchen so the temptation is to rustle up something simple – or order a takeaway – and settle back with a glass of Bacchus in front of the enormous TV screen, the biggest we had encountered outside of a cinema. So we had our own night at the movies, enjoying two episodes of The Crown on Netflix – an apposite choice, it seemed, just days after the Queen’s death.

But of course, there are some quality pubs and restaurants close by, and for the other of our two nights, we headed for the White Hart at Great Yeldham. This characterful 15th century coaching inn, complete with traditional wooden beams and open fireplaces, has friendly and attentive staff and, just as importantly, a menu full of enticing dishes.

The following morning we bade farewell to our hosts – and their friendly animals – who had looked after us so well and wended our way home. We live just a 25-minute drive from Toppesfield, but for those two days at the vineyard we had been transported into a delightful other world.

How to book

A two-night, weekend stay, this autumn is from £550. Visit toppesfieldvineyard.co.uk to find out more.