Countdown on for Reepham Festival
- Credit: Reepham Festival
The organisers of Reepham Festival have reassured fans that it will go ahead despite other local events being cancelled.
The festival - which started in 2008 - returns to the town on August 6 and 7 after missing the past two years due to Covid.
It was cancelled in 2020 and was online last year as some restrictions remained in place.
Described by its organisers as Norfolk’s best small festival, this year’s line-up will feature Neville Staple from the Specials as its headline act.
Other bands of all genres will appear over the two days at three venues in and around the town.
This year has seen mixed fortunes for festival fans, with organisers of the Wide Skies & Butterflies event - which had been due to be held on the Raynham estate on the same weekend as the Reepham Festival - announced in June that they had been unable to get sufficient ticket sales to make it viable.
Organisers say the Reepham Festival is a not-for-profit family event that is deliberately affordable, with tickets at £35 each.
Children’s tickets are £1 each.
In past years, the festival has been a sell-out and surplus money raised has been donated to local charities.
Festival director Tom Crisp said “There have been some challenges for us in the post-Covid world, but ticket sales have been steady and we are hoping to have our usual sell-out crowd on the day.”
Tickets are still available via the festival website www.reephamfestival.co.uk.
The two-day festival will see music on two stages in the festival field on August 6, culminating in the performance by the “original rude boy”, Neville Staple.
There will be further bands at The Crown pub and heritage railway site Reepham & Whitwell Station on August 7.
LINE-UP
Saturday August 6
Rookery Meadow
12pm - Sound of the Sirens
1pm - Point Clear
2pm - Backstreet
2.40pm - Saucerful of Floyd
3.40pm - Walkway
4.40pm - Jeramiah Ferrari
5.40pm - The Kubricks
6.40pm - Neville Staple
Sunday August 7
The Crown
12pm - TBC
1pm - Amelia Stephanides & The Love Fools
2pm - Halos Edge
3pm - Rock n Roll Andy
4pm - Dependant Variables
5pm - The Black Shucks
Whitwell Station
12pm - Black Dog Music Project
1pm - Foley
2pm - Lisa Redford
3pm - Differential
4pm - The Divide
5pm - Fisher & The Ferrymen
6.15pm - Sons of Mark