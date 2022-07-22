News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Countdown on for Reepham Festival

Author Picture Icon

Ian Clarke

Published: 2:05 PM July 22, 2022
Updated: 2:48 PM July 22, 2022
Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

The organisers of Reepham Festival have reassured fans that it will go ahead despite other local events being cancelled.

The festival - which started in 2008 - returns to the town on August 6 and 7 after missing the past two years due to Covid.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

It was cancelled in 2020 and was online last year as some restrictions remained in place.

Described by its organisers as Norfolk’s best small festival, this year’s line-up will feature Neville Staple from the Specials as its headline act.

Reepham Festival

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

Other bands of all genres will appear over the two days at three venues in and around the town.

This year has seen mixed fortunes for festival fans, with organisers of the Wide Skies & Butterflies event - which had been due to be held on the Raynham estate on the same weekend as the Reepham Festival - announced in June that they had been unable to get sufficient ticket sales to make it viable.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

Organisers say the Reepham Festival is a not-for-profit family event that is deliberately affordable, with tickets at £35 each.

Children’s tickets are £1 each.

In past years, the festival has been a sell-out and surplus money raised has been donated to local charities.

Festival director Tom Crisp said “There have been some challenges for us in the post-Covid world, but ticket sales have been steady and we are hoping to have our usual sell-out crowd on the day.”

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

Tickets are still available via the festival website www.reephamfestival.co.uk.

The two-day festival will see music on two stages in the festival field on August 6, culminating in the performance by the “original rude boy”, Neville Staple.

There will be further bands at The Crown pub and heritage railway site Reepham & Whitwell Station on August 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

LINE-UP

Saturday August 6

Rookery Meadow

12pm - Sound of the Sirens

1pm - Point Clear

2pm - Backstreet

2.40pm - Saucerful of Floyd

3.40pm - Walkway

4.40pm - Jeramiah Ferrari

5.40pm - The Kubricks

6.40pm - Neville Staple

Sunday August 7

The Crown

12pm - TBC 

1pm - Amelia Stephanides & The Love Fools

2pm - Halos Edge

3pm - Rock n Roll Andy

4pm - Dependant Variables

5pm - The Black Shucks

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

Whitwell Station

12pm - Black Dog Music Project

1pm - Foley

2pm - Lisa Redford

3pm - Differential

4pm - The Divide 

5pm - Fisher & The Ferrymen

6.15pm - Sons of Mark

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7.

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival


