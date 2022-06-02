What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Norfolk once again today - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows and other famous aircraft are expected to fly over Norfolk today for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But when will you be able to see them?

The flypast on Thursday, June 2, will see 70 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and a Lancaster bomber, fly from the North Sea towards London where they will pass over Buckingham Palace.

The route shared by Military Airshows has the group starting at the Wash at about 12.30pm.

The aircraft will reach Diss at about 12.40pm, having passed over the Swaffham and Thetford areas, and then into Suffolk.

As part of this seaside town's Jubilee celebrations, a Second World War Spitfire is set to fly over the seafront at 5pm on Thursday, June 2.

It is the first event of its kind since 2013.

If you spot any of the planes flying over Norfolk today send them to NorfolkNewsEditors@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery.