News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:27 AM June 2, 2022
The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Norfolk once again today - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows and other famous aircraft are expected to fly over Norfolk today for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

But when will you be able to see them?

1. Queen's Jubilee Flypast

The flypast on Thursday, June 2, will see 70 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and a Lancaster bomber, fly from the North Sea towards London where they will pass over Buckingham Palace.

The route shared by Military Airshows has the group starting at the Wash at about 12.30pm.

The aircraft will reach Diss at about 12.40pm, having passed over the Swaffham and Thetford areas, and then into Suffolk.

2. Cromer Flypast

As part of this seaside town's Jubilee celebrations, a Second World War Spitfire is set to fly over the seafront at 5pm on Thursday, June 2.

It is the first event of its kind since 2013. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
  2. 2 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  3. 3 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
  1. 4 The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list
  2. 5 Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door
  3. 6 'Very easy to get caught out' - Warning as sandbar forms on Norfolk beach
  4. 7 'Sweet' golden retriever with medical condition looking for new home
  5. 8 Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners
  6. 9 Multiple fire crews called to city blaze
  7. 10 Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast

If you spot any of the planes flying over Norfolk today send them to NorfolkNewsEditors@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon