Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns for its biggest show yet

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:15 AM July 10, 2021   
Artist and curator Sarah Cannell at the 2020 Raveningham Sculpture Trail.

Artist and curator Sarah Cannell at the 2020 Raveningham Sculpture Trail. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

As the Raveningham Sculpture Trail heads into its fifth year, it is set to be its biggest one yet.

The three acre space of semi-wild gardens will be filled with work from over 60 artists from Cornwall, Wales, London and East Anglia, responding to the idea of shelter.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August. Work by Stacey Beaumont of a Wolf Moon. - Credit: Stacey Beaumont

Work from Stacey Beaumont from Cornwall new for the Raveningham Sculpture Trail.

Work from Stacey Beaumont from Cornwall new for the Raveningham Sculpture Trail. - Credit: Stacey Beaumont

Lockdown saw us realise our instinct to create a safe space more than ever before, as well as notice parts of our environments which have lifted our spirits during the past year.

Artists have responded to the importance for humans, animals and plants to do this, and the works integrate into the landscape effortlessly as you meander through the magical space created by curator Sarah Cannell.  

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August. 

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August. Work by Cindy Lee Wright. - Credit: Cindy Lee Wright

Sarah Cannell, said: “I am so excited about the range and approaches of this year’s artists and it is such a privilege to be able to welcome and work with such a strong creative community from across the UK.”

Collaborative piece by Mandy Caldon (ceramics) and Paul Pibworth (metalwork) new for the 2021 Raveningham Sculpture Trail.

Collaborative piece by Mandy Caldon (ceramics) and Paul Pibworth (metalwork) new for the 2021 Raveningham Sculpture Trail. - Credit: Mandy Caldon and Paul Pibworth

Tricia Hall showing at Raveningham Sculpture Trail for first time.

Tricia Hall showing at Raveningham Sculpture Trail for first time. - Credit: Tricia Hall

Alongside artists such as Liz McGowan, Tobias Ford, Cindy Lee Wright and Mike Challis who will be returning to the trail, Leigh Dyer will be displaying their sculptural work which was commissioned by the Emmaus charity. The charity supports people to work their way out of homelessness and the work on show is part of a project to create a forge to enable new skills.

Accompanying these works will be internationally successful sculptor Nicola Anthony, who is asking people to get in touch with their mantras, prayers and wishes which have helped them through the challenging past year. If there are stand out words and phrases which have given you comfort and strength, email nicola@nicolaanthony.co.uk. From these messages, a stainless steal murmuration will flock in the trees of the sculpture trail, featuring your words.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August. Work by Nicola Anthony. - Credit: Nicola Anthony

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August. Work by Nicola Anthony.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail will be open daily throughout August. Work by Nicola Anthony. - Credit: Nicola Anthony

The trail is open daily 10 - 5pm throughout August. Visit raveninghamsculpturetrail.com to book a timeslot to visit with a group of up to six people. Pay for additional adults when you arrive, adults £6, under 18s free. 

New stained glass work by Peter Wiltshire for this year's Raveningham Sculpture Trail.

New stained glass work by Peter Wiltshire for this year's Raveningham Sculpture Trail. - Credit: Peter Wiltshire

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Ruth Brumby.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Picture shows the 2020 trail and work by Ruth Brumby. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

