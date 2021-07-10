Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns for its biggest show yet
- Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME
As the Raveningham Sculpture Trail heads into its fifth year, it is set to be its biggest one yet.
The three acre space of semi-wild gardens will be filled with work from over 60 artists from Cornwall, Wales, London and East Anglia, responding to the idea of shelter.
Lockdown saw us realise our instinct to create a safe space more than ever before, as well as notice parts of our environments which have lifted our spirits during the past year.
Artists have responded to the importance for humans, animals and plants to do this, and the works integrate into the landscape effortlessly as you meander through the magical space created by curator Sarah Cannell.
Sarah Cannell, said: “I am so excited about the range and approaches of this year’s artists and it is such a privilege to be able to welcome and work with such a strong creative community from across the UK.”
Alongside artists such as Liz McGowan, Tobias Ford, Cindy Lee Wright and Mike Challis who will be returning to the trail, Leigh Dyer will be displaying their sculptural work which was commissioned by the Emmaus charity. The charity supports people to work their way out of homelessness and the work on show is part of a project to create a forge to enable new skills.
Accompanying these works will be internationally successful sculptor Nicola Anthony, who is asking people to get in touch with their mantras, prayers and wishes which have helped them through the challenging past year. If there are stand out words and phrases which have given you comfort and strength, email nicola@nicolaanthony.co.uk. From these messages, a stainless steal murmuration will flock in the trees of the sculpture trail, featuring your words.
The trail is open daily 10 - 5pm throughout August. Visit raveninghamsculpturetrail.com to book a timeslot to visit with a group of up to six people. Pay for additional adults when you arrive, adults £6, under 18s free.
