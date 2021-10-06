5 unique railway experiences to enjoy in Norfolk

Published: 3:35 PM October 6, 2021

Norfolk's heritage railways offer a variety of different experiences throughout the year.

The autumn and winter season is particularly busy with special train events to celebrate Halloween and the festive season.

Here are five railway experiences to enjoy in the county in 2021.

The Festive Express will travel between Aylsham and Brampton station - Credit: Archant

1. Festive Express at the Bure Valley Railway

Where: Aylsham station, NR11 6BW

When: The Festive Express will be running throughout December on: 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24

Cost: £15 per person

Enjoy an hour-long experience on the Bure Valley Railway.

Setting off from Aylsham station, the 30-minute ride will head to Brampton station before you return to see Santa in his grotto.

Festive treats will be provided and children will also receive a gift from Father Christmas.

Guests will have their own private heated compartment for the journey and will be welcomed by elves once back at Aylsham.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway will recreate scenes from the Polar Express film - Credit: Archant

2. Polar Express at Mid-Norfolk Railway

Where: Dereham station, Station Road, Dereham NR19 1DF

When: The experience will be running throughout November and December. A full timetable can be found here.

Cost: Standard tickets are £26, premium tickets are £39.50

The 2004 film Polar Express will be recreated through this experience with decorations and theatrics.

Dancing chefs and waiters will provide refreshments and entertainment as the train leaves Dereham station to head to the North Pole.

Upon arrival there will be festive scenes and Santa will jump on board to hand out gifts to children.

3. Ghost Trains on the North Norfolk Railway

Where: Sheringham station, Station Approach, Sheringham NR26 8RA

When: October 30 and 31

Cost: £12-16 per person

A trip on an historic steam train with a difference awaits on an after-dark tour with supernatural happenings and ghoulish tales.

The train departs from Sheringham station and travels to the Edwardian station of Weybourne.

The area was once famed for smuggling so there are many stories to tell.

Two trips are available, one for families and one for adults only.

Fancy dress is encouraged and a buffet will be available upon return. It would be wise to buy tickets quickly, as they are soon to sell out.

The Christmas event at Bressingham Steam and Gardens will include a trip on the Fen Railway - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

4. Christmas at Bressingham Steam & Gardens

Where: Low Road, Diss IP22 2AA

When: November 28 to December 24

Cost: £8 - £15.50

Visitors to Bressingham Steam & Gardens are in for a festive treat this Christmas.

Tickets include a ride on a steam engine along the Fen railway and Santa will be waiting in his grotto to say hello.

Due to social distancing measures you will not be able to enter the grotto and sit with Santa.

The Dad's Army display will also be specially decorated for the occasion.

Santa and his elves will be available on these dates.

The Norfolk Lights Express sets off from Sheringham Station in November - Credit: Archant

5. Norfolk Lights Express

Where: Sheringham Station, Station Approach, Sheringham NR26 8RA

When: November 15 to January 3 with the exception of 6, 24, 25 and 26 December

Cost: £18 pp

The Norfolk Lights Express is an immersive experience full of bright festive decorations and lots of tasty treats to enjoy.

The experience will last around an hour and ten minutes and will take you from Sheringham to Holt and back.

The train and railway will be illuminated, showcasing the heritage railway in a different light and there will be a series of colourful dioramas to spot on the journey.

The Old Luggage Office Buffet will be open for food and drink.