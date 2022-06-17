Review: Rag'n'Bone Man wows the crowds in the forest

Rag'n'Bone Man performs on the opening night of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower: Blanc Creative Professional Music Photography - Credit: Lee Blanchflower: Blanc Creative Professional Music Photography

Wow - what a voice.

You could hear the verdict of the 9000-strong sell-out crowd deep in Thetford Forest as Rory Graham - better known to us all as Rag'n'Bone Man - kicked off his 90-minute set on a balmy evening on Thursday.

As distinctive voices in modern music go, Rag'n'Bone Man's baritone is extraordinary.

Rag'n'Bone Man performs on the opening night of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge.jpg - Credit: Lee Blanchflower: Blanc Creative Professional Music Photography

He is best known for his 2018 Brit Award Song Of The Year winner Human.

That came well into his set and he modestly joked that it was all the fans on the first night of the Forest Live concert series had been waiting for.

They were wowed by the magic of Human but he is so far from being a one song man.

All You Ever Wanted, Skin, Time Will Only Tell, Don't Wanna Fall In Love Again, Giant.....the great mix of ballads and his more up tempo numbers kept coming.

Rag'n'Bone Man performs on the opening night of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower: Blanc Creative Professional Music Photography - Credit: Lee Blanchflower: Blanc Creative Professional Music Photography

It's five years since Rag'n'Bone Man made his breakthrough and since then he has become recognised internationally, earning him sell-out tours and festival appearances around the globe.

To pack out the forest arena on a Thursday night was testament to his success.

Rag'n'Bone Man welcomed special guests Will And The People and he was very ably supported by Charlotte Jane.

The only downside to the evening was the time to get in and out of the forest car parks.

Rag'n'Bone Man acknowledged the delays twice during his set, thanking the crowd for their patience and apologising.

"If I could have teleported you in I would," he said.

Organisers are working with the traffic management company to review arrangements for the remaining two gigs.

Keane are performing on Friday night, while Madness will be completing the trio of gigs on Saturday.







