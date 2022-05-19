Queen, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross to star in BBC's Platinum Jubilee Party

Queen with Adam Lambert has been announced as the opening act for the Queen's BBC Platinum Jubilee Party - Credit: PA

Queen, Alicia Keys, Elton John and Nile Rodgers are among the all-star acts announced for the Queen's BBC Platinum Jubilee Party.

The spectacle will see artists perform to 22,000 people live at Buckingham Palace and it will also be aired on BBC One on June 4.

Queen with Adam Lambert will open the event with a special performance to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

It will come 20 years after guitarist Brian May performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace's roof during a show marking the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

A packed bill of all-star artists will take to the stage for the BBC's Platinum Jubilee Party in celebration of The Queen's 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA

Performers will play across three stages during the two-and-a-half-hour event.

The line-up also includes Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Craig David, Ella Eyre and Andrea Bocelli.

Brian May said: "Twenty years after playing the Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again.

"Then there was a moment when I wondered.. after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well... you will see."

Prominent sports figures and stars of the stage and screen will also feature over the night.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder will also perform live coming fresh from his second-place success at the competition in Italy last weekend.

Undated handout photo issued by Decca Records of a newly released image of Diana Ross who has thanked her sons for giving her the "confidence and encouragement" to make her first music video in more than a decade. Issue date: Wednesday November 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

The event will conclude with a performance by soul legend Diana Ross - her first UK live performance in 15 years.

She said: "I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

"Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

The evening will highlight global themes that have emerged or evolved during the the Queen's reign including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and musicals.

The latter section will be curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber and feature a special appearance by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring the casts of The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Coverage will be led by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp with 22,000 people attending, with 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and 7,500 for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charity workers.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC's chief content officer, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once in a lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line-up of performers to celebrate the Queen's momentous 70 years on the throne."

Further details and additional artists will be confirmed closer to the event.