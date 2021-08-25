News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
PrimEVIL looking for 'scarers' to be part of Halloween horde

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:13 AM August 25, 2021   
PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

PrimEVIL is looking for young actors to work at its annual Halloween event. 

Organisers at Norfolk’s biggest scare experience want 15 people to be professional scarers to terrify the public. 

Acting experience is a must to be a part of the demonic horde. 

Auditions are currently taking place so that rehearsals can begin in September in preparation for the almost month-long event. 

Halloween hits ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, early this year, with the event taking place on selected dates between October 8 and 31. 

After being cancelled last year, the attraction will offer five spine-chilling haunts to horrify visitors, including the postponed Route 666.

Applicants who think they’re suited to running around as a crazed clown or a blood thirsty cannibal can request an application form from info@primevil-scare.com. 

