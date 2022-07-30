Coastal Norfolk holiday park named UK's best

A Norfolk holiday park has been named the UK's best in a new list rating destinations on value and quality.

Potters Resort in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, came top in rankings by consumer magazine Which?, which praised the park for its "good value" all-inclusive deal and entertainment.

The list, which was generated by polling customers, saw the resort score an 88pc satisfaction rating while clocking up five out of five in all categories including food and drink, cleanliness and customer service.

Which? reviewers said the park, which also has a new Five Lakes resort in Essex, was "an upscale affair with absolutely everything included".

They also praised the park for "West End inspired shows" and facilities including a shooting range and boating lake.

However, the quality comes at a price, with Potters Resort coming joint second highest for cost at £72 per night, behind only the Waterside Holiday Group in Devon and Cornwall, which came second on the overall list.



