Christmas market celebrating best of Norfolk set to begin

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:00 AM November 13, 2021
Pensthorpe Natural Park Christmas Market 2019. Photo : Steve Adams

Pensthorpe will have an emphasis on Norfolk producers as it gears up to hold its biggest ever Christmas market.

'A Pensthorpe Christmas Tale' will celebrate artists, food and drink suppliers and craft producers from across the county when the market opens on Sunday, November 28.

There will be pop-up stalls featuring more than 80 artisan suppliers offering delicious food, stunning crafts and beautiful gifts from across the world.

Entry to the Christmas market is free and it will take place until from Sunday, November 28 until Thursday, December 23.

A Pensthorpe Christmas Tale will begin on Sunday, November 28.

The Santa Explorer will also be arriving at the nature reserve for the first time this year, and will transport families on an after-dark Christmas journey across the park.

Guests can hop aboard and journey through the forest on an important quest for Santa. Visitors will then make their way to the viewing gallery to enjoy a hot chocolate or a mulled wine and eat festive treats while elves share a Christmas story to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Children will also be able to visit Santa’s Grotto and choose their own present from Father Christmas to take home with them.

Pensthorpe Natural Park Christmas Market 2019. Photo : Steve Adams

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “Following a sell-out Halloween, we wanted to give our regular visitors and new visitors the chance to enjoy a wonderful Christmas at Pensthorpe – from markets and late-night shopping to grottos and our very first Santa Explorer.

“Christmas is such a special time of year – we love nothing more than spreading festive cheer with our guests and we can’t wait to welcome families to enjoy Christmas with us this year.”

Tickets to Santa's Grotto are £5.95 per child with no charge for adults. For the Santa Explorer, adult tickets are priced at £9.95 and child tickets are £14.95.

The wreath making is £75 per person, or £90 per person with the festive afternoon tea included.

Adult tickets to Pensthorpe Natural Park are £12.95, senior (60-plus) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (3 to 16) are £11.95. 

Tickets can be booked at pensthorpe.com/event/wreath-making-workshop/

