Out There festival returns to Great Yarmouth this September

Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021

Now in its 13th year, Out There, which is sponsored by Visit Great Yarmouth, is known to be weird, wonderful, outrageous, and outstanding and this year it will once again present some of the world’s finest circus and street art performers, showcasing more than 42 artistic companies from nine different nations.



The programme is filled with high-energy, exciting contemporary circus and outdoor arts, fusing together cultural identities that exist within Great Yarmouth.



With an incredible line-up of entirely free entertainment, the not-to-be-missed circus acts include Orquesta De Malabares, a show where jugglers perform dance and a brass band plays punk, funk, pop and blues. Visitors will discover a brass blend of music and circus where absolutely everyone is out of their comfort zone, bringing together sincerity and comedy…and a subversion to all you would expect from six jugglers and a brass band.

Another act you don't want to miss will be Godzilla. What was born 67 years ago on the coast of Japan now arrives at the coast of Great Yarmouth. Don your Godzilla mask and act the part as you stampede through a city maze.



Out There is now the biggest free festival in the region and one of the biggest programmes of circus in the UK, regularly attracting 60,000 people.

Visitors can expect to experience the same quality atmosphere, but with tweaks in operations to accommodate areas restricted to bookings-only and for social-distancing measurements.



“It is a truly intercontinental festival featuring a host of international and UK acts, many of which will be UK and world premieres”, says Joe Mackintosh, chief executive for Out There Arts and artistic director of the Out There International Festival of Circus & Street Arts.

As part of the festival there will also be a late licence for the beer tent in St George’s Park, sponsored by local brewery Lacons who are providing their famous ales, plus lagers and ciders. The team will be supported by Gonzos' pop up bar, offering a selection of their legendary cocktails.



Out There is funded by Arts Council England and supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council.

To find out more please visit the website at https://outtherearts.org.uk/out-there-festival

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK