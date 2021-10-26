Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM October 26, 2021

The Norwich Science Festival has an abundance of activities for the city’s young people to get involved with - Credit: UEA

With the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference being held next month in Glasgow, now more than ever, the world’s eyes are turning to science for solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges. That’s why expectations are high for this year’s Norwich Science Festival.

Each year, Norwich Science Festival presents a huge variety of interesting projects to engage the city with science – and this year is no different. Norwich Research Park and the University of East Anglia (UEA) will present a whole day of festival events on Wednesday October 27, showing the ways in which they are developing science that can benefit the whole world as it faces a number of global challenges.

The festival offers inspirational exhibitions, sensational shows and an abundance of hands-on science activities for all ages and all levels of knowledge. There are a huge number of events running on ‘Norwich Research Park Day’ and throughout the week, but here are five ‘must-sees’. All are free

to attend, with booking recommended for the talks and workshops.

There will be a number of events where well known scientists will be sharing their thoughts on a variety of topics - Credit: UEA





Creating 4D images of the heart: the future of heart valve disease diagnosis

11am–12pm: Norwich Theatre, Stage 2

Hear from Dr Pankaj Garg, a consultant cardiologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and lecturer at UEA, who is using the latest imaging technology to create 4D flow images of the heart for the first time in the UK.

Cardiology patients at the hospital are the first to benefit from this ongoing research that uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed images to diagnose heart valve disease. Using state-of-the-art MRI and new 4D flow software, a 6–8 minute non-invasive scan and an hour of processing provides precise imaging of the heart valves, helping doctors determine the best course of treatment for patients.

How Agrificial Intelligence is revolutionising agricultural science

1pm–2pm: Norwich Theatre, Stage 2

Artificial intelligence (AI) applications have made rapid advances over the last decade, bringing us instant language translation, smart homes and self-driving cars. But how does it work and how could it assist scientific research?

Join Dr Bethany Nichols, Research Fellow at the Alan Turing Institute and postdoctoral scientist at the John Innes Centre, as she explains how AI is revolutionising the field of agricultural science.

Football’s impact on the brain

6.30pm –8pm: Norwich Theatre, Stage 2

Join Norwich City legend Jeremy Goss, former Crystal Palace Captain Freya Holdaway and UEA researchers Michael Grey and Ellen Boucher for a panel discussion on football and the brain. The discussion will be chaired by BBC Radio Norfolk’s Norwich City matchday commentator, Chris Goreham.

Learn about the short and long-term benefits and risks associated with the game as they discuss the media, politics, gender data gaps and, of course, the science.





Young people will be able to get a valuable insight into how things like how the human body responds to gut bacteria and what we eat - Credit: UEA

The Explorium: discover cutting-edge science happening on our doorstep

10.30am–4pm: The Forum Atrium

Discover more about the truly cutting-edge science happening right here at Norwich Research Park. For the duration of the festival, the Atrium will be transformed into The Explorium – a place for all to explore the world through science. Meet researchers from UEA, the John Innes Centre and Quadram Institute to hear about the important work that they are doing.

The Hello Future Fashion! Exhibition will help people to understand what happens to our clothes when we stop wearing them - Credit: Neil Hall

Hello Future Fashion! What happens to our clothes when we stop wearing them?

Running until October 30, Royal Arcade, 10am–12pm and 1pm–4pm

How much do you think about the clothes you wear? This exhibition explores the stories of our clothes: from the materials they’re made from to what happens to them when we stop wearing them, and the effect this has on people and the planet.

Exploring some possible solutions for more sustainable fashion systems, the exhibition will prompt us to reflect on Norwich fashions past and present, and what we want fashion to look like in the future. Check the festival’s website to book your place at one of the drop-ins and workshops to help you make the most of your clothes.

Curated by We Wear The Trousers and supported by UEA.