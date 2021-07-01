7 pub trails to visit this month as part of new festival

Published: 7:30 PM July 1, 2021

Seven pub 'zones' have been launched as part of a new festival aiming to encourage people to get out and about.

The Norwich Pub Festival, run by the Norwich and District CAMRA branch, began on Thursday, July 1, with 62 pubs taking part, and will run throughout July.

Revellers can tour seven colour-coded zones, receiving a guide stamp at each and a wristband at the final stop of each zone. Those who visit all 62, collecting all stamps and wristbands, will be given a gift at Norwich Beer Festival in October.

The pub festival runs from July 1 to 31. - Credit: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

Pubs are also being paired with different breweries - the Rose Inn, on Queens Road, for example, has been linked with Poppyland Brewery in Cromer.

Landlady Dawn Hopkins said: "Anything that encourages people to get out and go to pubs and experience places they might not have been before is good. There's a lot of positivity."

Here are the seven zones:

Black zone

Coaches and Horses, Thorpe Road,

Jubilee, St Leonards Road

Maids Head Hotel, Tombland

Red Lion, Bishopgate

Wig and Pen, St Martin-at-Palace Plain

Fat Cat and Canary, Thorpe Road

Lollards Pit, Riverside Road

Merchants House, Fye Bridge Street

Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street

Kings Head, Magdalen Street

The Fat Cat Pub - Credit: Archant

Blue zone

Alexandra Tavern, Stafford Street

Fat Cat, West End Street

Louis Marchesi, Tombland

St Andrew's Brewhouse, St Andrew's Street

White Lion, Oak Street

Cherry Tree, Dereham Road,

Garden House, Pembroke Road

Rumsey Wells, St Andrew's Street

Strangers Tavern, Charing Cross

Golden Star, Colegate

Green zone

Queens Head, Hethersett

Cellar House, Eaton

Rose Tavern, Rupert Street

The York, Leicester Street

Beehive, Leopold Road

Unthank Arms, Newmarket Street

Kings Head, Hethersett

Red zone

Norfolk Lurcher, Colton

Honingham Buck

White Hart, Wymondham

Green Dragon, Wymondham

White Hart Hotel, Hingham

Marlingford Bell

Carleton Rode Social Club

Our Town - North Walsham. The Hop In, one of the new businesses in town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Yellow zone

Cross Keys, Dilham

White Horse, Neatishead

The Crown, Smallburgh

Hop In, North Walsham

Kings Head, Lingwood

Green Man, Rackheath

Shoulder of Mutton, Strumpshaw

Orange zone

Angel Gardens, Angel Road

Boundary, Aylsham Road

Duke of Wellington, Waterloo Road

Rosebery, Rosebery Road

Plasterers Arms, Cowgate

Artichoke, Magdalen Road

Cottage, Silver Road

The Brewery Tap, Lawson Road

The Malt and Mardle, Magdalen Street

The Leopard, Bull Close Road

Toby Westgarth, left, and Dominic Burke, co-owners of Sir Toby's Beers, a licensed bar on Norwich Market which is now selling online and offering click and collect Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Purple zone

Freemasons Arms, Hall Road

Coach and Horses, Bethel Street

Sir Toby's, Norwich Market

Walnut Tree Shades, Old Post Office Court

Murderers, Timber Hill

Kings Arms, Hall Road

Pig and Whistle, All Saints Green

Vine Thai, Dove Street

Trafford Arms, Grove Road

Rose Inn, Queens Road



