7 pub trails to visit this month as part of new festival
- Credit: Archant 2021
Seven pub 'zones' have been launched as part of a new festival aiming to encourage people to get out and about.
The Norwich Pub Festival, run by the Norwich and District CAMRA branch, began on Thursday, July 1, with 62 pubs taking part, and will run throughout July.
Revellers can tour seven colour-coded zones, receiving a guide stamp at each and a wristband at the final stop of each zone. Those who visit all 62, collecting all stamps and wristbands, will be given a gift at Norwich Beer Festival in October.
Pubs are also being paired with different breweries - the Rose Inn, on Queens Road, for example, has been linked with Poppyland Brewery in Cromer.
Landlady Dawn Hopkins said: "Anything that encourages people to get out and go to pubs and experience places they might not have been before is good. There's a lot of positivity."
Here are the seven zones:
- Black zone
Most Read
- 1 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
- 2 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 3 Two-car crash on A47 blocks road
- 4 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 5 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
- 6 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 7 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
- 8 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
- 9 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
- 10 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
Coaches and Horses, Thorpe Road,
Jubilee, St Leonards Road
Maids Head Hotel, Tombland
Red Lion, Bishopgate
Wig and Pen, St Martin-at-Palace Plain
Fat Cat and Canary, Thorpe Road
Lollards Pit, Riverside Road
Merchants House, Fye Bridge Street
Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street
Kings Head, Magdalen Street
- Blue zone
Alexandra Tavern, Stafford Street
Fat Cat, West End Street
Louis Marchesi, Tombland
St Andrew's Brewhouse, St Andrew's Street
White Lion, Oak Street
Cherry Tree, Dereham Road,
Garden House, Pembroke Road
Rumsey Wells, St Andrew's Street
Strangers Tavern, Charing Cross
Golden Star, Colegate
- Green zone
Queens Head, Hethersett
Cellar House, Eaton
Rose Tavern, Rupert Street
The York, Leicester Street
Beehive, Leopold Road
Unthank Arms, Newmarket Street
Kings Head, Hethersett
- Red zone
Norfolk Lurcher, Colton
Honingham Buck
White Hart, Wymondham
Green Dragon, Wymondham
White Hart Hotel, Hingham
Marlingford Bell
Carleton Rode Social Club
- Yellow zone
Cross Keys, Dilham
White Horse, Neatishead
The Crown, Smallburgh
Hop In, North Walsham
Kings Head, Lingwood
Green Man, Rackheath
Shoulder of Mutton, Strumpshaw
- Orange zone
Angel Gardens, Angel Road
Boundary, Aylsham Road
Duke of Wellington, Waterloo Road
Rosebery, Rosebery Road
Plasterers Arms, Cowgate
Artichoke, Magdalen Road
Cottage, Silver Road
The Brewery Tap, Lawson Road
The Malt and Mardle, Magdalen Street
The Leopard, Bull Close Road
- Purple zone
Freemasons Arms, Hall Road
Coach and Horses, Bethel Street
Sir Toby's, Norwich Market
Walnut Tree Shades, Old Post Office Court
Murderers, Timber Hill
Kings Arms, Hall Road
Pig and Whistle, All Saints Green
Vine Thai, Dove Street
Trafford Arms, Grove Road
Rose Inn, Queens Road