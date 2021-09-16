News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
14 Norwich gigs not-to-be missed between now and the end of 2021

David Powles

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2021   
Shame will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn...

Shame will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

Live music is back and between now and the end of 2021 there are a plethora of fantastic gigs coming up in Norwich. David Powles picks 14 of his favourites.

Elvana, Epic Studios - Friday, September 24

An Elvis impersonator sings the songs of Nirvana. It shouldn't work - but oh my it absolutely does.

https://epic-tv.com/events/event/elvana/ 

Elvana performing at Norwich Waterfront. Photo: Paul Jones

Elvana performing at Norwich Waterfront. Photo: Paul Jones - Credit: Archant

Pip Blom, The Waterfront - Tuesday, September 28

Amsterdam's Pip Blom come to Norwich as part of Revive:Live, in which the Music Venue Trust has teamed up with The National Lottery to help bring great music to grassroots venues across the UK. 

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/16030/

John Grant, The Halls - Tuesday, September 28

This promises to be a very special gig as the American experimentalist comes to the fine city.

https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/nac-presents-john-grant-at-the-halls/

Sink Ya Teeth, Norwich Arts Centre - Saturday, October 2

Quite simply Norwich's current finest band, this duo put on an absolutely stonking live performance too. 

https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/sink-ya-teeth/

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre Credit: Steve Hunt

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre Credit: Steve Hunt - Credit: Archant

Echobelly, The Waterfront Studio - Wednesday, October 6

The band are considered by many as one of the major players in the British Britpop scene and come to Norwich on a “post lockdown” UK tour. Expect newer songs and some 90s classics.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15769/

Wild Paths 2021, Various Venues - Thursday, October 14 onwards

Sports Team (Fri 15th) and Biig Piig (Sat 16th) will both perform at The Waterfront. 

Wild Paths is a new breed of festival, presenting the best in live music from indie and neo-soul, to post-punk and new-wave jazz and pairing it with themed after-parties, conferences, supper clubs, art fairs and a whole lot more.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15057/

Kasabian, Sunday, October 24 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR

Chart-toppers Kasabian make a most welcome return to touring with 15 must see intimate shows. This is sold-out but there are bound to be returns.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15698/

Gruff Rhys, Norwich Arts Centre - Wednesday, November 3

The former Super Furry Animals frontman has a string of fine solo albums to call upon, including his most recent, the excellent Seeking New Gods.

https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/gruff-rhys/

Gruff Rhys on stage during Neon Neon performance at the Nationwide Mercury Prize at Grosvenor House,

Gruff Rhys - Credit: PA

The Snuts, Monday, November 8 - Waterfront

Hotly-tipped guitar band who are unlikely to be playing venues the size of the Waterfront in a years time.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/14225/

Shame, Tuesday, November 16 - The Waterfront

Fastly growing a reputation as one of THE must-see live bands thanks to an excellent back catalogue of punky tunes and a charismatic frontman.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/14411/

Paul Weller, Friday, December 3 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR

The modfather was originally due to play Norwich early 2020 before covid struck. This will definitely be worth the wait.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/9464/

Shed Seven, Monday, December 6 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR

'Shedcember' is a regular fixture in the Norwich festival calendar and always guarantees to be a superb night singing along to their many classic hits.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15298/

Shed Seven headlining The Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich on 10th December 2019. Picture: Steve Hunt

Shed Seven headlining The Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich on 10th December 2019. Picture: Steve Hunt - Credit: Steve Hunt

The Charlatans, Sunday, December 12 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR

Fans of a certain era, this one included, will see their cup runneth over in December as The Charlatans complete a trio of 90s acts to play the UEA.

https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/16000/

