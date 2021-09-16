14 Norwich gigs not-to-be missed between now and the end of 2021
- Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange
Live music is back and between now and the end of 2021 there are a plethora of fantastic gigs coming up in Norwich. David Powles picks 14 of his favourites.
Elvana, Epic Studios - Friday, September 24
An Elvis impersonator sings the songs of Nirvana. It shouldn't work - but oh my it absolutely does.
https://epic-tv.com/events/event/elvana/
Pip Blom, The Waterfront - Tuesday, September 28
Amsterdam's Pip Blom come to Norwich as part of Revive:Live, in which the Music Venue Trust has teamed up with The National Lottery to help bring great music to grassroots venues across the UK.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/16030/
You may also want to watch:
John Grant, The Halls - Tuesday, September 28
This promises to be a very special gig as the American experimentalist comes to the fine city.
https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/nac-presents-john-grant-at-the-halls/
Most Read
- 1 Driver dies in crash on A47
- 2 Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk
- 3 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
- 4 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 5 The Norfolk waterway that is too rude for Facebook
- 6 A47 blocked by crash near Norwich
- 7 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
- 8 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
- 9 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
- 10 End of an era as hardware store closes after 60 years
Sink Ya Teeth, Norwich Arts Centre - Saturday, October 2
Quite simply Norwich's current finest band, this duo put on an absolutely stonking live performance too.
https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/sink-ya-teeth/
Echobelly, The Waterfront Studio - Wednesday, October 6
The band are considered by many as one of the major players in the British Britpop scene and come to Norwich on a “post lockdown” UK tour. Expect newer songs and some 90s classics.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15769/
Wild Paths 2021, Various Venues - Thursday, October 14 onwards
Sports Team (Fri 15th) and Biig Piig (Sat 16th) will both perform at The Waterfront.
Wild Paths is a new breed of festival, presenting the best in live music from indie and neo-soul, to post-punk and new-wave jazz and pairing it with themed after-parties, conferences, supper clubs, art fairs and a whole lot more.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15057/
Kasabian, Sunday, October 24 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR
Chart-toppers Kasabian make a most welcome return to touring with 15 must see intimate shows. This is sold-out but there are bound to be returns.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15698/
Gruff Rhys, Norwich Arts Centre - Wednesday, November 3
The former Super Furry Animals frontman has a string of fine solo albums to call upon, including his most recent, the excellent Seeking New Gods.
https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/gruff-rhys/
The Snuts, Monday, November 8 - Waterfront
Hotly-tipped guitar band who are unlikely to be playing venues the size of the Waterfront in a years time.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/14225/
Shame, Tuesday, November 16 - The Waterfront
Fastly growing a reputation as one of THE must-see live bands thanks to an excellent back catalogue of punky tunes and a charismatic frontman.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/14411/
Paul Weller, Friday, December 3 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR
The modfather was originally due to play Norwich early 2020 before covid struck. This will definitely be worth the wait.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/9464/
Shed Seven, Monday, December 6 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR
'Shedcember' is a regular fixture in the Norwich festival calendar and always guarantees to be a superb night singing along to their many classic hits.
https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/15298/
The Charlatans, Sunday, December 12 - Nick Rayns UEA LCR
Fans of a certain era, this one included, will see their cup runneth over in December as The Charlatans complete a trio of 90s acts to play the UEA.