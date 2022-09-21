See inside nearly 300 artists' studios throughout Norfolk
- Credit: Benjamin S Beauchamp
For 16 days during September and October, Norfolk creatives will throw open their studio doors to the public.
More than 290 artists will take part in the Norfolk Open Studios for 2022, with work for everyone's taste, including painting, sculptures, weaving, ceramics, furniture, wood work, jewellery, textiles and more.
218 studio venues, 19 schools, 28 events and 11 art trails scattered across our county will open up the usually-hidden side of the life of a working artist.
Norwich-based painter Benjamin Alden, says: "As my first year taking part in Norfolk Open Studios and I am excited about welcoming the public into my Norwich studio, to engage in conversations about my work and the processes behind them, within the space my paintings are created.
"It is also exciting because it will be the first time showing my current studio to the public as it is very new, and I have only had it for a year!"
Artists at all stages of their careers, working in studios, garages, spare rooms, garden rooms, and many more, are excited to show their work within the context it has been created.
Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios Administrator, said: “Norfolk Open Studios is a lovely way for visitors to explore Norfolk and find out more about the county’s creators and makers.”
Most Read
- 1 Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze
- 2 Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK
- 3 Award-winning Norfolk hotel and restaurant hits the market for £1.6m
- 4 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport
- 5 Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch
- 6 Norfolk location earmarked for government's flagship 'growth zone'
- 7 Woman in her 70s seriously injured after crashing into pub
- 8 Man sent video of dead body in acid bath
- 9 Teenager died after being crushed between forklift and farm wall
- 10 Man charged with disrupting memorial church service for the Queen
Painter Nicola Slattery from Alburgh said: “I first took part in Norfolk Open Studios over twenty years ago and I have participated whenever I have been able to since then.
“I work in a purpose-built studio which is part of my home - converted from an old cart lodge barn. The kettle is never far away and I'm always happy for visitors to call in for a chat and a cuppa.”
Norfolk Open Studios is run by Norfolk & Norwich Festival and supported by Arts Council England, Norwich County Council and Head East. It runs September 24 to October 9 and maps can be found on their website.