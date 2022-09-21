See inside nearly 300 artists' studios throughout Norfolk

For 16 days during September and October, Norfolk creatives will throw open their studio doors to the public.

More than 290 artists will take part in the Norfolk Open Studios for 2022, with work for everyone's taste, including painting, sculptures, weaving, ceramics, furniture, wood work, jewellery, textiles and more.

Annie Tempest - Credit: Steve Russell Studios

218 studio venues, 19 schools, 28 events and 11 art trails scattered across our county will open up the usually-hidden side of the life of a working artist.

Norwich-based painter Benjamin Alden, says: "As my first year taking part in Norfolk Open Studios and I am excited about welcoming the public into my Norwich studio, to engage in conversations about my work and the processes behind them, within the space my paintings are created.

"It is also exciting because it will be the first time showing my current studio to the public as it is very new, and I have only had it for a year!"

Artists at all stages of their careers, working in studios, garages, spare rooms, garden rooms, and many more, are excited to show their work within the context it has been created.

Artist Nick White - Credit: Nick White

Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios Administrator, said: “Norfolk Open Studios is a lovely way for visitors to explore Norfolk and find out more about the county’s creators and makers.”

Artist Dan Meek - Credit: Nat Lang

Painter Nicola Slattery from Alburgh said: “I first took part in Norfolk Open Studios over twenty years ago and I have participated whenever I have been able to since then.

“I work in a purpose-built studio which is part of my home - converted from an old cart lodge barn. The kettle is never far away and I'm always happy for visitors to call in for a chat and a cuppa.”

Nicola Slattery in her studio - Credit: Kate Royall

Norfolk Open Studios is run by Norfolk & Norwich Festival and supported by Arts Council England, Norwich County Council and Head East. It runs September 24 to October 9 and maps can be found on their website.