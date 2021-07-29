Norwich actor stars alongside Christina Milian in new Netflix rom-com

Video

Published: 3:03 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM July 29, 2021

A Norwich actor swapped rainy England for sunny Mauritius last autumn for the filming of new Netflix film Resort to Love.

Former Earlham High School pupil Kayne Lee Harrison, 32, plays world-famous music producer Cree at the start of the film, which was released on Thursday (July 29).

Cree is set to kickstart the career of singer Erica Wilson (Christina Milian) at his album launch listening party in New York as she features on a track, but he then destroys the album on stage.

With her dreams crushed, Erica then ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig a luxurious resort in Mauritius.

She soon rediscovers feelings for her ex Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb's (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling in love.

As well as an all-star cast, Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys is also one of the producers.

Mr Harrison, who now lives in Kent, said: "The album launch was set in New York, but it was all filmed in Mauritius and I was there from October until December.

"I woke up this morning [Thursday] to a whole bunch of messages on WhatsApp and Instagram and I am purposely avoiding the Instagram ones so I can watch it tonight with my family.

"The comments so far are really positive and one of my friends didn't even recognise me as I was so different."

Mr Harrison got an audition for the part out of the blue from his friend Hope Thangata's agent as the pair had spoken to her about a screenplay they had written over lockdown.

The agent then got in touch with Mr Harrison last summer as she had him in mind for a role.

Mr Thangata works as an actor and stuntman in South Africa and Mr Harrison used to sneak into his drama classes at City College Norwich as he studied plumbing.

Aged 21, Mr Harrison began doing voiceover and acting work on a range of projects, including the announcements for Capital FM.

Mr Harrison added: "The film helped in various ways as I am now talking to a manager in America that discovered Heath Ledger and Mark Ruffalo.

"I've also just been confirmed for two episodes of a comedy series on Amazon Prime."

Resort to Love is available to watch on Netflix now.