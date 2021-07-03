North Norfolk Exhibition Project is back with new Nowhere show
- Credit: Amanda Geitner/Kate Wolstenholme
As multiple lockdowns saw exhibitions postponed and cancelled, Nowhere was one of many. A year on and the artists chosen for the 2020 show have come together in an exhibition which explores the meaning of its namesake a little differently to first intended.
The annual month-long exhibition run by the North Norfolk Exhibition Project sees a different guest curator each year, drawing a range of contemporary art to a part of Norfolk where there is no contemporary art gallery.
This year's curator, Amanda Geitner, director of the East Anglian Art Fund, has collated an exhibition which features work by 50 artists and includes painting, sculpture, textiles, photography and ceramics. She says: "I am part of a great and vibrant community of artists and curators who have been involved in the North Norfolk Exhibition Project for two decades."
Artists were invited to submit proposals exploring the idea of nowhere. This theme for the exhibition stemmed from the space under the bridge between Wiveton and Cley which marked the boundary between two parishes and was known to be called nowhere.
When the pandemic struck, we were suddenly unable to go anywhere and the exhibition theme took on another meaning as we were locked down as a nation. Many artists adapted their work on display to respond to this.
You may also want to watch:
Amanda Geitner says: "Nowhere presents a challenge, a paradox to play with. It embraces work that signals our psychological spaces, exhibited here temporarily, but ultimately belonging everywhere and nowhere - work that brings our attention firmly back to the now here."
Nowhere is open daily until August 1, from 10am—5pm at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Entry is free.
Most Read
- 1 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
- 2 Norwich woman falls in love with her sperm donor
- 3 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
- 4 Two car crash closes road
- 5 Lord and Lady Somerleyton re-launch luxury private members club
- 6 Jeremy Corbyn enjoys a tortilla on flying Norwich visit
- 7 Fire crews tackle blaze in Norwich shop
- 8 Neighbourhood safety fears raised after attempted rape
- 9 Yellow weather warning issued for storms this Saturday
- 10 Dangerous offender jailed for horrifying Norfolk machete attack