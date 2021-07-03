News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk Exhibition Project is back with new Nowhere show

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:00 AM July 3, 2021    Updated: 11:22 AM July 3, 2021
Nowhere is open daily until August 1.

Nowhere is open daily until August 1, from 10am—5pm at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. - Credit: Amanda Geitner/Kate Wolstenholme

As multiple lockdowns saw exhibitions postponed and cancelled, Nowhere was one of many. A year on and the artists chosen for the 2020 show have come together in an exhibition which explores the meaning of its namesake a little differently to first intended.

Work by Esther Boehm.

Nowhere is open daily until August 1 at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Picture shows work by Esther Boehm. - Credit: Esther Boehm/Amanda Geitner

The annual month-long exhibition run by the North Norfolk Exhibition Project sees a different guest curator each year, drawing a range of contemporary art to a part of Norfolk where there is no contemporary art gallery.

This year's curator, Amanda Geitner, director of the East Anglian Art Fund, has collated an exhibition which features work by 50 artists and includes painting, sculpture, textiles, photography and ceramics. She says: "I am part of a great and vibrant community of artists and curators who have been involved in the North Norfolk Exhibition Project for two decades."

Picture shows work by Craig Hudson and Lizzie Sainsbury.

Nowhere is open daily until August 1 at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Picture shows work by Craig Hudson and Lizzie Sainsbury. - Credit: Craig Hudson and Lizzie Sainsbury/Amanda Geitner

Artists were invited to submit proposals exploring the idea of nowhere. This theme for the exhibition stemmed from the space under the bridge between Wiveton and Cley which marked the boundary between two parishes and was known to be called nowhere.

When the pandemic struck, we were suddenly unable to go anywhere and the exhibition theme took on another meaning as we were locked down as a nation. Many artists adapted their work on display to respond to this. 

Picture shows work by Imi Maufe.

Nowhere is open daily until August 1 at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Picture shows work by Imi Maufe. - Credit: Imi Maufe/Amanda Geitner

Picture shows work by Annette Kreiser.

Nowhere is open daily until August 1 at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Picture shows work by Annette Kreiser. - Credit: Annette Kreiser/Amanda Geitner

Amanda Geitner says: "Nowhere presents a challenge, a paradox to play with. It embraces work that signals our psychological spaces, exhibited here temporarily, but ultimately belonging everywhere and nowhere - work that brings our attention firmly back to the now here." 

Nowhere is open daily until August 1, from 10am—5pm at Saint Margaret’s Church in Cley-next-the-Sea and Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Entry is free.

