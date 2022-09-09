Norfolk venues announce closures in wake of Queen's death

Venues and visitor attractions across Norfolk have announced closures today following Her Majesty's death - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's venues and visitor attractions have announced closures in the wake of the Queen's death.

The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland yesterday afternoon, with a period of mourning now underway.

After the Queen's death was confirmed, several visitor attractions announced they would close as a mark of respect.

Cromer Pier Theatre has announced it has cancelled its performances today - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Cromer Pier

Cromer Pier has announced it will be closed today but will reopen as normal on Saturday, September 10.

People with tickets for the matinee Cromer Pier Show today will be contacted.

In a Facebook post, Cromer Pier said: "Rest in peace Your Majesty, a constant presence and comfort throughout the 70 years of your reign.

"As a mark of respect we will be closed tomorrow Friday 9th September and reopen as usual on Saturday 10th September.

"If you have tickets for the matinee Cromer Pier Show tomorrow we will contact you before 11am."

King's Lynn Corn Exchange

King's Lynn Corn Exchange has announced all films and shows programmed for Friday have been postponed.

RSPB Strumpshaw Fen

RSPB Strumpshaw has announced it will be closed today but will reopen on Saturday.

In a tweet, the wildlife reserve said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our patron, The Queen and offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

"As a mark of respect, all visitor facilities will be closed tomorrow (Friday) and will reopen on the following day. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

RSPB Titchwell Marsh

The RSPB Titchwell Marsh site is also closed today but will reopen Saturday.

Sandringham

Sandringham Estate has been closed and its Living and Heritage Game and Country Fair planned for this weekend will not be taking place.

All facilities at Sandringham will remain closed until further notice and people with visitor tickets will be contacted.

The Living Heritage Game and Country Fair planned for this weekend will not be taking place.



A one-way system is in place for mourners wishing to pay their respects, who can visit the Norwich Gates only.

National Trust sites remain open

National Trust sites will remain open following the death of the Queen.

It has said it hopes its sites will "provide a place of reflection" for members and visitors.

Information about closures on the day of the Queen's state funeral will be announced later following guidance from the Cabinet Office.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the National Trust said: "“The National Trust is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is difficult to put into words how much The Queen has meant to people in this country and around the world.

"She leaves a profound mark on us and will be deeply missed. We extend our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.”



