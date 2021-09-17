The ones to watch at this year's Norfolk Open Studios

Published: 12:00 AM September 17, 2021

Norfolk Open Studios are finally back after a long break and it's time to start planning your visits.

Between September 25 and October 10, over 260 studios and schools will be opening their doors to shout about their work, inviting the general public into their creative spaces to share, socialise and sell their art.

Jenni Murphy, one of the artists participating, says: “Norfolk Open Studios is the perfect platform to make art accessible in an industry that can sometimes feel too exclusive."

A mix of jewellers, painters, illustrators, textile artists, sculptors and many more creatives are spread right across the county, with plenty on your doorstep wherever you are. Here are a few to watch out for.

Breckland

Adam Slatter and Martin Pigg will have their studios open to the public for Norfolk Open Studios 2021. - Credit: Moseley Imagery

1. Martin Pigg

Martin Pigg's Rockland St Peter studio exhibition at Bowers Farm will display his large wooden sculptures. Working with dead or diseased trees, Pigg works organically with the wood to create a piece which responds to the characteristics of the material.

He says: "Just as every tree is unique, each carving is unique. I can see the sculpture I am going to create within the tree stem I'm about to carve, all I have to do is remove the excess timber.

"I will have some sculptures that I will be working on throughout Norfolk Open Studios and I will also be giving visitors the opportunity to have a little go at carving themselves."

2. Adam Slatter

Norwich painter Adam Slatter will be exhibiting alongside Martin Pigg. He says: “I am inspired by nature, using mixed media and a vibrant pallet to emphasise and accentuate the form, characteristics and elegance of wildlife."

Broadland and Great Yarmouth

Annabel Langhan in her studio. She says: “My art is influenced by my eclectic interest in folktales, mythical creatures, Inuit and Australian Aboriginal Art." They will have their studio open to the public for Norfolk Open Studios 2021. - Credit: Anna Kaloo

3. Ann Lamb

Jeweller Ann Lamb will be showing at Thurne Methodist Chapel. Working with silver, gold, enamel and gem stones, she hopes that her detailed nature inspired jewellery can encourage interest and respect in the natural world.

4. Kate Vogler

Kate Vogler creates beautiful sculptural ceramic pots. They are fumed, pit and smoke-fired and on display at the Old Hall in Foulsham. The interesting shapes and textures, inspired by weathered landscapes and ancient cultures, of the pots make Vogler's studio a must-visit.

North Norfolk

5. Annie Nickerson

Specialising in alpaca fleece, Annie Nickerson spins, weaves and dyes the fibre from her herd at Burnt Farm Alpacas in Horning, to create soft, high quality, hand crafted shawls and more.

6. Katayoun Dowlatshahi

At Silverwood Art Studio and Darkroom in Northrepps, visual artist Katayoun Dowlatshahi will be opening her doors to show her media art which specialises in historic and digital photography.

Norwich

Jenni Murphy will have their studios open to the public for Norfolk Open Studios 2021. - Credit: Mark Ashby

7. Jenni Murphy

Jenni Murphy's fun acrylic paintings will be on show in her studio in Muspole Workshops. Her playful storytelling as she observes people in everyday life is a pure joy to see.

She says: "As I shut my studio door at the end of the day, I aim to have created something funny and quirky, filled with people and stories that are uplifting through their joyful, positive outlook, sparking happiness and shared memories."

8. Martin Mitchell

Martin Mitchell will be opening his studio as part of the Norfolk Open Studios 2021. - Credit: Martin Mitchell

Founder of the Norwich Print Fair, Martin Mitchell's intricate landscapes are made through a range of printmaking disciplines including etching, mezzotint, collagraph, linocut and wood engraving. Internationally acclaimed, Mitchell is a must-see at Muspole Workshops.

South Norfolk

Andy Jarret will have their studios open to the public for Norfolk Open Studios 2021, displaying their metal figures and abstract sculptures. - Credit: Andy Jarret

9. Stephanie Carlton

Ceramicist, jeweller and printmaker Stephanie Carlton will have her Clay Shed Studio open in Dickleburgh. Her delicate multi-disciplinary work is beautifully created with a common use of neutral tones juxtaposed with gold. Her work is sure to be one to frequent the Christmas lists of many.

10. Tracy Satchwill

Mixed media artist Tracy Satchwill will be opening her studio in Forncett St Peter. Her playful designs combine experimental film and archive imagery.

West Norfolk

11. Esther Boehm

Esther Boehm's Heacham studio is a must-see for those interested in contemporary conceptual work. She explores painting, carving and sculpture in a range of materials, working with natural forms and figures.

12. Les Williams

President of the Society of Graphic Fine Art, Les Williams' Castle Acre studio will be showing his abstract and lively pen and wash pieces depicting everyday life.