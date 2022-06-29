Norfolk named among UK's best wildlife holiday spots

Bird watching in Norfolk has been named among the UK's best wildlife holidays. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has been named as one of the best destinations for a wildlife holiday in the UK.

In a list published by the Guardian, Norfolk's skies were said to be "teeming" with wildlife and home to dozens of bird species, from sandpipers and egret to ibis and owls.

It also mentioned Norfolk Birding, based in Hindolveston, near Fakenham, which takes holidaymakers on bird watching tours of Holkham, Holme, Titchwell and other hotspots in the county.

The article writes: "Norfolk Birding offers a three-night birdwatching break each month, with accommodation in a traditional farmhouse and trips each day to different areas of the county."

Walks take in the salt marshes and sand dunes, with more than 100 bird species usually recorded over the weekend.

Norfolk ranked in the top 10 wildlife holiday spots alongside kayaking in the Hebrides, puffin watching in Pembrokeshire and badger watching in Dorset.



