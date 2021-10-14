9 things to see and do at Norfolk Museums this half term

Promotion

This October half-term, Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse has been joined by the little folk for its fairies and elves activities.

See if you can spot their homes in Centenary Wood or complete their magical challenge to earn a certificate. Also on offer is a chance to build a woodland den, take part in quizzes and trails and some autumn-themed garden games.

There’s a green-fingered feel to Lynn Museum too, with its new exhibition called Gardens: Sowing Seeds, Growing Stories, which is accompanied by a family trail exploring the story of gardens and gardening in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

The Goo, Guts and Gore programme at Norwich Castle is all about what happens after you’ve eaten all that home-grown grub! Join The Inspirational Science Theatre Company for their ‘Gut Reaction’ show – featuring a cast of trillions (of microbes!). Plus, special guided tours reveal how gruesome creatures can be and uncover some strange, macabre secrets hiding within the art galleries.

At Time and Tide, The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists exhibition features hundreds of vintage Ladybird books and original watercolour illustrations. A special Storytime Through the Ages trail and Letterbugs family activity will enchant young bookworms.

The museum's ever-popular Herring Day is also back on Monday, October 25, full of family-friendly games and activities celebrating the town’s maritime heritage.

At Thetford’s Ancient House Museum, it’s time to spot the dinos with their Dinosaurs in the House trail and on Friday, October 29, Happy Birthday Princess Catherine! marks the 150th birthday of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh with a new display about her fascinating life, plus the chance to meet costumed characters, handle real artefacts and make some crafts to take home.

And never fear – Halloween’s here! The Museum of Norwich has a Spooky Halloween Scavenger Hunt while at Elizabethan House in Great Yarmouth you can learn about tried, tested (and terrifying) historical remedies with their Mystic Medicine display.

And finally, the crew at Cromer Museum challenge you to find 13 little Ghosts and Ghouls who are lurking in dark corners!

