News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Promotion

9 things to see and do at Norfolk Museums this half term

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 10:28 AM October 14, 2021
Dr Ken Farquhar, Inspirational Science Theatre Company, will put on a show at Norwich Castle this October half term

Dr Ken Farquhar of the Inspirational Science Theatre Company - Credit: Dr Ken Farquhar/Inspirational Science Theatre Company

This October half-term, Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse has been joined by the little folk for its fairies and elves activities.

See if you can spot their homes in Centenary Wood or complete their magical challenge to earn a certificate.  Also on offer is a chance to build a woodland den, take part in quizzes and trails and some autumn-themed garden games. 

There’s a green-fingered feel to Lynn Museum too, with its new exhibition called Gardens: Sowing Seeds, Growing Stories, which is accompanied by a family trail exploring the story of gardens and gardening in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

The Goo, Guts and Gore programme at Norwich Castle is all about what happens after you’ve eaten all that home-grown grub! Join The Inspirational Science Theatre Company for their ‘Gut Reaction’ show – featuring a cast of trillions (of microbes!). Plus, special guided tours reveal how gruesome creatures can be and uncover some strange, macabre secrets hiding within the art galleries.

At Time and Tide, The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists exhibition features hundreds of vintage Ladybird books and original watercolour illustrations. A special Storytime Through the Ages trail and Letterbugs family activity will enchant young bookworms.

The museum's ever-popular Herring Day is also back on Monday, October 25, full of family-friendly games and activities celebrating the town’s maritime heritage.

Two happy smiling children in a pumpkin patch at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

There will be autumn fun at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse this October - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

At Thetford’s Ancient House Museum, it’s time to spot the dinos with their Dinosaurs in the House trail and on Friday, October 29, Happy Birthday Princess Catherine! marks the 150th birthday of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh with a new display about her fascinating life, plus the chance to meet costumed characters, handle real artefacts and make some crafts to take home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys
  2. 2 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
  3. 3 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
  1. 4 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
  2. 5 Fire crews called to Norfolk village
  3. 6 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
  4. 7 A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian
  5. 8 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
  6. 9 Town council chaos emerges with groups not paying rent for decades
  7. 10 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash

And never fear – Halloween’s here! The Museum of Norwich has a Spooky Halloween Scavenger Hunt while at Elizabethan House in Great Yarmouth you can learn about tried, tested (and terrifying) historical remedies with their Mystic Medicine display.

And finally, the crew at Cromer Museum challenge you to find 13 little Ghosts and Ghouls who are lurking in dark corners!

For more details and to book tickets visit: https://norfolkmuseums.arttickets.org.uk/

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK

Norfolk
Norwich News
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Abbeygate group forecourt manager of Wymondham Leslie Patmore receiving the award from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke.

'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia is offering £5 train tickets from Norwich to London over the autumn

How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Bennett and Amy Parkins

NHS | Special Report

Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time

Joel Adams

person