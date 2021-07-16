Seven weekend adventures for Norfolk families to enjoy in the sunshine

Published: 6:00 AM July 16, 2021

Holkham Hall will host Feast in the Park this weekend - Credit: Ian Burt

After a month of mostly grey skies and drizzle, this weekend Norfolk is set to bask in warm sunshine.

To help you plan your weekend adventures outdoors in the sun, here are seven things to do with all the family.

1. Cley Calling Family Fun Day, Cley and Salthouse

Where: NWT Cley and Salthouse Marshes

When: Sunday 18th July, 10am - 12.30pm and 1:30 - 3:30pm

You may also want to watch:

Price: Free

Parking: Car parking is available at the visitor centre and at NWT Cley beach car park. Parking is charged at £3 for half day or £5 for the full day.

Family pond dipping at the Cley Calling Festival - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Join in the fun of Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Cley Calling Festival, who will be offering free hands-on activities in their Education Centre this Sunday. There are a number of activities on offer, such as hunting for mini-beasts from their dipping platform. There is no need to book and there is free entry for children and their accompanying adult all day.

2. MysarGarden, Norwich

Where: Castle Gardens, Norwich

When: Friday 16th - 18th July, 6 - 11 pm

Price: Free Entry but tickets are required (a refundable deposit will be taken when booking)

Parking: Available at Castle Quarter Car park from £1.50 to £20.00

Mysagarden is hosting a series of live music events this summer alongside its fantastic offering of street food vendors. The live music has been curated by the team at Wild Paths festival, and will feature the likes of Charlotte Ware, Sefo Kanuteh and Lili Caseley alongside a selection of DJs to continue the party late into the evening. Tickets are free but a £10 refundable deposit is required upon booking.

3. Feast in the Park, Holkham

Where: Holkham Hall

When: Saturday 17th July - 30th August from 12pm

Price: Free Entry

Parking: Car parking is available at Holkham Hall for a charge of £5

Holkham Hall. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Holkham Hall is a great destination on warm summer days and once again it is hosting its Feast in the Park at the estate. A selection of street food, drinks and ice cream will be on offer, plus an outside bar in the cricket pavilion. After enjoying the food, you can take a stroll around the beautiful surroundings and also take a walk along Holkham's famous sandy beach.

4. Dinosaur Hunting, Norwich

Where: Norwich City Centre

When: 12th July - 22nd August

Price: Free

Parking: Available at various places around the city

Norwich Cathedral is currently hosting Dippy, the Natural history museum's iconic Diplodocus cast. To celebrate Dippy's arrival, there are a number of activities you can enjoy around Norwich.

Aside from visiting Dippy at the cathedral, you can also hunt for Tyrannosaurus Rex sculptures around the city as part of break's GoGoDiscover dinosaur trail. If you get hungry on your way round, there is also a city-wide dino-themed food trail to explore.

Dino Hunter Created by Sophie Li-Rocchi Sponsored by First Eastern Counties Buses - Credit: Archant

5. Deep History Coast Discovery Trail, North Norfolk

Where: North Norfolk Coast from Weybourne to Happisburgh

When: Available any time!

Price: Free

Parking: Available at various places along the trail

If Dippy the Dinosaur's visit has inspired you to continue exploring our ancient history, then the North Norfolk coast's Deep History Discovery Trail would be a great activity for all the family. Whether you pick a section of the trail or attempt the whole route, you are certain to find out many interesting facts about what the area was like thousands of years ago.

Deep History Coast logo - Credit: Archant

The Deep History Coast App offers guided walks along the trail, where you can meet an early Hominin family and learn about the animals they shared their life with. The app also features useful information about facilities available along the walk, including where to go to find a bite to eat.

6. Strange Fascination Theatre perform Treasure island, Norwich

Where: The Plantation Garden, Norwich

When: Saturday 17th July - Sunday 18th July, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Price: £12 general admission, £9 under 16s. £36 family ticket (2 adults + 2 under 16s)

Parking: Car parking is available at various locations around the city. Limited on-street parking may be available nearby

The beautiful Plantation Garden, hidden just off Earlham Road, is hosting Strange Fascination Theatre's production of Robert louis Stevenson's classic, Treasure Island. The performances are certain to be great fun for all the family, combining riveting storytelling with theatre and puppetry. Picnics and dressing up is encouraged!

7. Norfolk Garden Show, Norwich

Where: Norfolk Showground, New Costessey, Norwich

When: 16th - 17th - 18th July

Price: £10 for adults, £9 for concessions and accompanied children are free

Parking: Parking is available on site

The Norfolk Garden Show is heading to the Norfolk Showground this weekend. - Credit: Contributed

The annual Norfolk Garden Show is returning to Norfolk Showground this year, featuring hundreds of garden and home exhibitors, talks and entertainment for the whole family. Visitors can join celebrity gardener Mig Kimpton for his floral demonstrations throughout the day and vendors will be showcasing a wide range of products available to buy. There will also be lots of food and drink on offer, as well as live music.