Norfolk's coastline to be showcased in night-time festival

Published: 6:16 AM September 23, 2021

The Dark Skies Festival is starting across Norfolk this week.

From September 25 to October 10, a range of events will be on across the county to showcase the countryside's natural night-time beauty.

Included in the list of events are guided tours of the night sky at Barrow Common, guided sunset walks at Titchwell Marsh, night sky photography at Horsey Windpump, as well as online sessions like a 'pondcast' with University College London.

The annual festival is part of the Norfolk Coast Partnership's work to reduce light pollution and keep the area special for both nature and humans.

Kate Dougan, from Norfolk Coast Partnership, said: “There will be a focus on how wildlife use and need the darkness, be it for migration, navigation using the moon, avoiding predators, or seeking prey or pollination. We can all think of nocturnal species such as bats and hedgehogs, but the Norfolk Coast is home to host of others: nightjars, natterjack toads, insects, and eels all need the dark nights that we are so lucky to have here."

More information about the festival and all the events can be found on the Norfolk Coast Dark Skies Festival website.