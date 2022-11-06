News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Exhibits to showcase work of visually impaired artists

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:20 AM November 6, 2022
Three of the artworks which will be on display as part of Vision Norfolk's Jubilee project exhibitions

Three of the artworks which will be on display as part of Vision Norfolk's Jubilee project exhibitions - Credit: Vision Norfolk

A series of exhibitions are taking place across Norfolk later this month to showcase work created by visually impaired artists.

People living with sight loss have been working with artists Fiona Muller, Tim Edwards and Alison Kramarchuk in the Vision Norfolk initiative.

It saw a series of workshops in King’s Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth to help celebrate the talents of visually impaired people.

Their work is to be showcased in three separate exhibitions:

  • The Workshop, King’s Lynn on November 19, 10am to 4pm: A tactile exhibition
  • The Forum, Norwich, on November 22, 9am to 6pm: A celebration of all things craft and photography
  • Skippings Gallery, Great Yarmouth, between November 15 and 19, 10am to 4pm: An exhibition of visual art and sculpture. There will be an opportunity for the public to have a go.

The project was funded by the Jubilee Awards for All fund.


