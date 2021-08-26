Noirwich Crime Writing Festival to return this September

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM August 26, 2021

David Peace, the award-winning author of the Red Riding Quartet, GB84 and The Damned Utd will talk about his new novel - Credit: Naoya Sanuki

Noirwich Crime Writing Festival, the region’s largest annual celebration of crime writing and one of the fastest-growing literary festivals in the UK, returns to the city next month.

If you’re an avid reader, a budding writer or interested in the craft of literary translation, Noirwich is the perfect opportunity to discover new writers and sharpen your creative skills.

Now in its eighth year, Noirwich interrogates the present and future of the world today through the lens of crime writing. Many incredible writers have attended in recent years, including Val McDermid, Attica Locke, Nicci French, Lee Child, Ian Rankin, Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, Oyinkan Braithwaite and many more.

US writer Megan Abbott, author of Give Me Your Hand and The Turnout, will deliver the highly anticipated Noirwich Lecture on adaptation and crime writing in the era of Netflix and HBO - Credit: Drew Reilly

The 2021 Festival will be a hybrid programme with in-person creative writing workshops at Dragon Hall, home of National Centre for Writing, as well as free online events which can be accessed across the world.

Highlights from this year’s programme include a free online event with internationally acclaimed US writer Megan Abbott, author of Give Me Your Hand and The Turnout, who will deliver the highly anticipated Noirwich Lecture on adaptation and crime writing in the era of Netflix and HBO.

Steph Cha, author of the explosive Your House Will Pay, will explore how crime writing can interrogate issues of identity, structural injustice, and power. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

David Peace, the award-winning author of the Red Riding Quartet, GB84 and The Damned Utd will dissect his ‘astonishing’ (Guardian) new novel, Tokyo Redux; and Steph Cha, author of the explosive Your House Will Pay, who will explore how crime writing can interrogate issues of identity, structural injustice, and power.

There’s also a ‘Killer Debuts’ panel featuring three graduates from the University of East Anglia – Greg Buchanan, Femi Kayode and Catriona Ward – plus much more to enjoy at home.

Imran Mahmood will host a bitesize writing workshop - Credit: Bill Waters

If you’re tempted to try your hand at crime writing, there’s also three bitesize writing workshops to choose from: true crime writing with local author Paul Willetts, a detailed look at crafting courtroom and interview scenes with crime novelist and practising criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood, and poison pen writing with historical crime writer E.S. Thomson (come prepared to kill your characters!).

Noirwich Crime Writing Festival will take place on 9 – 12 September 2021. All events, (excluding the workshops) are free, however booking is essential. For programme and ticket updates, see noirwich.co.uk and follow @NOIRwichFest and @WritersCentre on Twitter.

Noirwich is a partnership between the National Centre for Writing and University of East Anglia and is sponsored by The Crime Vault. With support from Arts Council England.

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK