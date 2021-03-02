Mysabar beer garden and food festival hoping for spring return

Published: 8:48 AM March 2, 2021

Norwich Castle gardens. The Mysabar will be held in a part of the gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A food and drink event with a Scandinavian influence which first came to Norwich last winter is planning to return this spring.

Mysabar opened in the grounds of Castle Quarter in December and proved a hit, with most of its sessions becoming fully booked.

The festival, organised by Danny and Katie Searle, landlords at the Rumsey Wells, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, of Lunar Stretch Tents, is now hoping for a return this spring.

In an email to customers, it said, if lockdown restrictions were eased as expected, it was planning to launch on Thursday, April 15 and would run until May 16.

It would be on the same site, with the same set-up - but fewer Christmas trees, they said.

Mysabar served drinks - both hold and cold - and food from local vendors, including Figbar, Moco Kitchen and the Urban Eatery.

It is the latest in a string of events cautiously making plans for a return after prime minister Boris Johnson announced his post-lockdown roadmap back to normality.

Under those plans, six people from up to six households can meet up outdoors from March 29, and hospitality businesses can once again serve customers outdoors from April 12.

Keep an eye on its social media pages for more information.







