Twins' art show on display in memory of brother

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:55 AM October 15, 2022
The Muttering Retreats is on display at Salthouse Church until October 30.

The Muttering Retreats is on display at Salthouse Church until October 30. - Credit: Michael Williams/Andrew Williams

An exhibition from identical twins Michael and Andrew Williams is on display at Salthouse Church, exhibiting around 30 pieces, including paintings, collage, poetry and photographs.

The exhibition is in memory of Andrew, who passed away suddenly in November 2020. A large percentage of the sales of Andrew's work will go towards various charities.

Promenade by Andrew Williams

Promenade by Andrew Williams - Credit: Andrew Williams

Collage by Michael Williams

Collage by Michael Williams - Credit: Michael Williams

Michael's paintings and collages are hung alongside Andrew's photographs from over the last 10 years. Poetry prose of Andrew's will be scattered around the pews of the church for visitors to sit and enjoy. 

Working in social services, Andrew was "a well-loved character" throughout Norfolk, out photographing on the day he died.

Looking out to see from a pier

Buoy, taken in 2017 by Andrew Williams - Credit: Andrew Williams

Whilst the twins never worked on an artistic project together, Michael, 58, talks of a close relationship with his brother, with whom many hours were spent discussing and advising one-another's work.

Both artists have a social history interest running through their work. Michael explains how his work explores the "modernist into post-modernist idea of how structures connect with the landscape and society around them."

Painting by Michael Williams

Painting by Michael Williams - Credit: Michael Williams

Michael goes on to describe Andrew's work as absent presence. He says how Andrew "photographed landscapes where people had been, but they were not present when the photograph was taken. There is a residue of human activity."

The Muttering Retreats is on display at Salthouse Church until October 30

The Muttering Retreats is on display at Salthouse Church until October 30 - Credit: Michael Williams

The twins chose Salthouse church as it is a "focus point for the community and beautiful gallery space - it is a great place to remember Andrew", says Michael.

"Neither of us were religious, but we love the historical connection with people - churches are about people for us.

"When you go into a church it consumes you, and I think that is because of the residue of all those people."

The Muttering Retreats is on display at Salthouse Church until October 30.

Arts & Culture
Holt News

