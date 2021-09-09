Still time to see art by Banksy and Tracey Emin at Moyse's Hall Museum

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM September 9, 2021

Moments: An Exhibition of Modern Art, featuring the works of Banksy, Tracey Emin, Pure Evil and Swoon, has been the most popular exhibition ever held at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds - and there's still chance to see it before it closes on September 30.

Despite pandemic conditions, ‘capped’ footfall and only a tentative return to galleries, the exhibition has been given such overwhelming support that Moyse's Hall Museum will revisit modern art in its 2023 programme.

Moments was conceived by art dealer John Brandler, who approached West Suffolk Council during the lockdown periods to ask if they’d be interested in displaying a part of his huge collection.

It was an all-new approach to the accredited museum, which is more accustomed to loaning from institutions across the country and building narratives that complement their collections.

This time, the team at Moyse's Hall worked solely with Brandler Galleries to curate John’s collection for public viewing, based on a selection of themes to guide the viewer through the displays.

While much has been made of the original Banksy and Damien Hirst pieces, people have also left inspired by the works of Pure Evil, My Dogs Sighs, Swoon, the Connor Brothers, Jaune and more, all of whom are well known in their own right, but perhaps lesser known to occasional viewers of the modern art movement.

Big names like Banksy have drawn people to Bury St Edmunds as the town emerged from lockdown, with artists Charles Uzzell Edwards, otherwise known as Pure Evil, and Rachel List creating original pieces on opening day.

There are 120 pieces on display, across 23 artists and five exhibition spaces.

While Bury St Edmunds might seem like an unlikely choice, its location in the middle of East Anglia means that it’s only an hour away from Cambridge, Norwich and Colchester, attracting people from all over the region and beyond. Visitors have even travelled to Moyse’s Hall to see the exhibition from the Scottish Highlands, Europe and beyond.

Moments: An Exhibition of Modern Art runs until Thursday, September 30. Advance booking preferred. Please visit the website at moyseshall.org or ring the box office on 01284 758000.

Hours are 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm) every day except Sunday, which is 12pm to 4pm (last entry 3pm).

