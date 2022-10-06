Mamma Mia! Theatre Royal review: Swede dreams are made of shows like this

Review

The cast of Mamma Mia which is at Norwich Theatre Royal until October 22 - Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

Thank you for the music.

That was the resounding message murmuring around from crowds of people as they made their way home from a packed Norwich Theatre Royal having seen the hit musical Mamma Mia.

It is a tale of a bride-to-be trying to discover the identity of her real father so he can walk her down the aisle.

Mamma Mia is at Norwich Theatre Royal until October 22 - Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

But that is only half the story because at its heart is the music of 1970s Swedish pop sensation Abba.

The band's encyclopaedia of hits form the central spine of this story of love, family and relationships.

Donna Sheridan (Sara Poyzer) and her daughter Sophie (Jena Pandya) were impressive leads in the show brilliantly backed up by the three potential fathers Sam Carmichael (Richard Standing), Harry Bright (Daniel Crowder) and Bill Austin (Phil Corbitt).

Donna's pals Rosie (Nicky Swift) and the terrific Tanya (Helen Anker) also warrant special mention as her fabulous friends.

While the magical Pepper (James Willoughby Moore) sprinkled many of the laugh out loud moments throughout the show - as well as proving to be a dancer who was well worth his salt.

Mamma Mia is at Norwich Theatre Royal until October 22 - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg/Norwich Theatre

The costumes too were luscious and loud but it was the music which kept the show going through to its toe tapping, out of your seat, dancing in the aisles finale.

The show has landed back in Norwich at a time when the band has been re-Bjorn and there has been a resurgence everything Abba given the release of their latest album Voyage last year.

It was their first new music in four decades and Mamma Mia hit the city on the crest of a wave of excitement about the group.

Fans young as well as old filled the Norwich theatre for this much-loved feelgood show which has spawned two jukebox musical movies in the past 15 years.

Swede dreams were well and truly made for the hundreds of people who attended Wednesday night's show.

There are still some tickets left to see the show during its run in Norwich and my advice would be to Take a Chance on this one...it will be well worth it.

Mamma Mia runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until October 22.

For tickets or more information go to norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

