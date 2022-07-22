Wild animals captured in intricate detail in new Holt show

The Leaping Boar, a new work featured in Lucy Boydell's FREEDOM exhibition which is on at The Red Dot Gallery in Holt. - Credit: Jason Bye

Hyper-realistic, large-scale charcoal and chalk drawings of animals fill a Holt gallery.

Cromer-based artist Lucy Boydell, 50, has opened her first solo show in nearly a decade at The Red Dot Gallery in Holt.

Working with breeders and photographers, Lucy's work captures the texture, movement and attitude of an animal, with her love of the natural world leading her to document the spirit of the animals she draws.

The Trickster, new work featured in Lucy Boydell's FREEDOM exhibition at The Red Dot Gallery in Holt. - Credit: Jason Bye

Taking inspiration from the natural world, Lucy meets breeders and hears the stories of the work they do. She says: "In Norfolk we are very lucky to be surrounded by areas of outstanding natural beauty, with significant programmes of regeneration and sustainable farming. We have a plethora of wildlife which is quite unique. It is like being in a chocolate shop.

"I am celebrating what I see and feel when I look at these animals, and translating it into charcoal and chalk, to touch people in the way they touch me when I see them."

One of the drawings, titled The Great Bustard Spectacular, is set to aid conservation through its sale. A percentage of the sale will go to The Great Bustard Group, with hope of the great bustard being reintroduced into Norfolk.

The Great Bustard Spectacular, work featured in Lucy Boydell's FREEDOM exhibition at The Red Dot Gallery in Holt. - Credit: Lucy Boydell

Colin Rawlings, owner of The Red Dot Gallery, says: "I have been in the art business for 35 years, and I would like to think I have a very attuned and trained eye to see the best around. I know of no other artist who can capture these wild animals in the way that Lucy does. She's got the spirit of the animal."

FREEDOM is open July 23 until August 7 at The Red Dot Gallery in Holt. - Credit: Colin Rawlings

