News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Seven crafty ideas to beat lockdown boredom

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:30 AM January 23, 2021   
Whatever your age or ability, doing some sort of creative activity is sure to help you through the January lockdown blues.  

Whatever your age or ability, doing some sort of creative activity is sure to help you through the January lockdown blues. - Credit: sc0rpi0nce/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever your age or ability, doing some sort of creative activity can help you through the January lockdown blues.  

Whilst having an end result in mind works for many people, it is far from essential. No one needs to see what you make; you don’t even have to keep it. Here are seven low-budget ideas:

1. Doodle 

Take your pen, let you mind relax, and allow your subconscious to doodle you into a state of relaxation, as a sort of meditation.  

2. Colouring

You may also want to watch:

Remember those colouring books that were all the rage a few years ago? Studies have shown colouring to be beneficial to our mental health, reducing anxiety and depression whilst we switch off from the digital world. 

Doodle yourself into a state of relaxation.

Doodle yourself into a state of relaxation. - Credit: Jacob Ammentorp Lund/Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Knitting 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing
  2. 2 Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter
  3. 3 Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm
  1. 4 Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid
  2. 5 Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships
  3. 6 'A lot of tears' as care home announces closure with 30 jobs lost
  4. 7 Shocking CCTV shows carer abusing woman with dementia
  5. 8 Warnings for snow and ice in place across region
  6. 9 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
  7. 10 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street

The repetitiveness of knitting encourages a state of relaxed focus. Whether you achieve a square or a whole scarf, a knit and natter over a rule-abiding video call with a loved one could just be the boost you need to escape from whatever is on your mind.  

A knit and natter could be the boost you need to escape from whatever is on your mind.  

A knit and natter could be the boost you need to escape from whatever is on your mind. - Credit: CentralITAlliance/iStockphoto/Getty Images Plus

4. Macrame

Whilst this may look complicated, you may be surprised. Make it as simple or complicated as you wish, use anything from wool or string, to fancy yarn, and follow the many tutorials out there on the web. Macrame can't help but be pretty, so be it a wall hanging or a plant holder, you are sure to make something you want to present in your home.

Macrame duo hanging on the wall

Macrame plant holders. - Credit: Jerome_Correia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Air-drying clay 

Air-drying clay is readily available and, once you have mastered the art of it not falling apart before your very eyes, can be a fun and easy way to create interesting, beautiful trinkets for your home or to send to a loved one.

Air-drying clay is an accessible form of pottery for all. 

Air-drying clay is an accessible form of pottery for all. - Credit: SeventyFour/Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Pom-pom making 

Pom-pom's are one of the easiest but most effective things to make. Whether you make one for a keyring (excellent for finding your keys in a bag), or 25 for a garland, the process will be therapeutic and the outcome  fun. 

Making pompons is a fun and easy creative project.

Making pompons is a fun and easy creative project. - Credit: marketlan/Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Watercolour

Relaxing into a bright watercolour palette could be the sensory switch-off you are needing, and the view out of your window or of your front room is as good a subject as any.

Charming woman sitting on plaid at the park in sunny sommer day and finishing draw picture by waterc

Painting what you see can be a great way to relax. - Credit: Alexeg84/Getty Images/iStockphoto


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Updated

A47 closed in both directions after crash

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Updated

Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus