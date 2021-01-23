Seven crafty ideas to beat lockdown boredom
- Credit: sc0rpi0nce/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Whatever your age or ability, doing some sort of creative activity can help you through the January lockdown blues.
Whilst having an end result in mind works for many people, it is far from essential. No one needs to see what you make; you don’t even have to keep it. Here are seven low-budget ideas:
1. Doodle
Take your pen, let you mind relax, and allow your subconscious to doodle you into a state of relaxation, as a sort of meditation.
2. Colouring
Remember those colouring books that were all the rage a few years ago? Studies have shown colouring to be beneficial to our mental health, reducing anxiety and depression whilst we switch off from the digital world.
3. Knitting
The repetitiveness of knitting encourages a state of relaxed focus. Whether you achieve a square or a whole scarf, a knit and natter over a rule-abiding video call with a loved one could just be the boost you need to escape from whatever is on your mind.
4. Macrame
Whilst this may look complicated, you may be surprised. Make it as simple or complicated as you wish, use anything from wool or string, to fancy yarn, and follow the many tutorials out there on the web. Macrame can't help but be pretty, so be it a wall hanging or a plant holder, you are sure to make something you want to present in your home.
5. Air-drying clay
Air-drying clay is readily available and, once you have mastered the art of it not falling apart before your very eyes, can be a fun and easy way to create interesting, beautiful trinkets for your home or to send to a loved one.
6. Pom-pom making
Pom-pom's are one of the easiest but most effective things to make. Whether you make one for a keyring (excellent for finding your keys in a bag), or 25 for a garland, the process will be therapeutic and the outcome fun.
7. Watercolour
Relaxing into a bright watercolour palette could be the sensory switch-off you are needing, and the view out of your window or of your front room is as good a subject as any.