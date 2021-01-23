Seven crafty ideas to beat lockdown boredom

Published: 10:30 AM January 23, 2021

Whatever your age or ability, doing some sort of creative activity is sure to help you through the January lockdown blues. - Credit: sc0rpi0nce/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever your age or ability, doing some sort of creative activity can help you through the January lockdown blues.

Whilst having an end result in mind works for many people, it is far from essential. No one needs to see what you make; you don’t even have to keep it. Here are seven low-budget ideas:

1. Doodle

Take your pen, let you mind relax, and allow your subconscious to doodle you into a state of relaxation, as a sort of meditation.

2. Colouring

You may also want to watch:

Remember those colouring books that were all the rage a few years ago? Studies have shown colouring to be beneficial to our mental health, reducing anxiety and depression whilst we switch off from the digital world.

Doodle yourself into a state of relaxation. - Credit: Jacob Ammentorp Lund/Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Knitting

The repetitiveness of knitting encourages a state of relaxed focus. Whether you achieve a square or a whole scarf, a knit and natter over a rule-abiding video call with a loved one could just be the boost you need to escape from whatever is on your mind.

A knit and natter could be the boost you need to escape from whatever is on your mind. - Credit: CentralITAlliance/iStockphoto/Getty Images Plus

4. Macrame

Whilst this may look complicated, you may be surprised. Make it as simple or complicated as you wish, use anything from wool or string, to fancy yarn, and follow the many tutorials out there on the web. Macrame can't help but be pretty, so be it a wall hanging or a plant holder, you are sure to make something you want to present in your home.

Macrame plant holders. - Credit: Jerome_Correia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Air-drying clay

Air-drying clay is readily available and, once you have mastered the art of it not falling apart before your very eyes, can be a fun and easy way to create interesting, beautiful trinkets for your home or to send to a loved one.

Air-drying clay is an accessible form of pottery for all. - Credit: SeventyFour/Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Pom-pom making

Pom-pom's are one of the easiest but most effective things to make. Whether you make one for a keyring (excellent for finding your keys in a bag), or 25 for a garland, the process will be therapeutic and the outcome fun.

Making pompons is a fun and easy creative project. - Credit: marketlan/Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Watercolour

Relaxing into a bright watercolour palette could be the sensory switch-off you are needing, and the view out of your window or of your front room is as good a subject as any.

Painting what you see can be a great way to relax. - Credit: Alexeg84/Getty Images/iStockphoto



