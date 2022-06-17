Discover the best local music on three different stages at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: James Bass Photography

At this year's Royal Norfolk Show, the Norfolk Music Hub hosts three stages featuring live performances from school ensembles, bands, choirs and singers.

The Bandstand Stage is located in front of the Pavilions, the Acoustic Stage is located in the Royal Square and the School Bandstand is located next to the Bure Food Court. All will feature an eclectic mix of artists – from drummers to opera, indie folk to theatre.

“We have more than 28 schools taking part across the three stages playing classical, contemporary pieces and popular songs to sing along to,” said Norfolk Music Hub head Alison Bell.

“On the Acoustic Stage, we have solo singers doing show tunes, opera, and country and western, as well as drummers, pianists, and up-and-coming youth bands.”

Norfolk Music Hub has been a proud supporter of the Royal Norfolk Show since 2017.

“We love working alongside Mark Nicholas and the RNAA and cannot thank the showground enough for the most marvellous performance opportunities that they provide for our children and young people.”

On Wednesday, two of the Norfolk Music Hub’s award-winning ensembles will perform prior to A Royal Salute.

“All of our performers are homegrown here in Norfolk and hail from every corner of the county with representation from King’s Lynn all the way to Great Yarmouth. We have commissioned a special piece which will be performed across this year’s show incorporating all that is awesome about Norfolk – from farming to marsh harriers!

“The standard just keeps improving year on year and the dedication of all of our performers in this year’s show is truly inspirational,” Alison added.

“In this post-Covid, TikTok world, enthusiasm is bursting at the seams to come out and perform to a willing audience. Music is alive and growing in Norfolk!”

Wednesday, June 29

BANDSTAND STAGE

9.30am – Notre Dame High School

10.30am – Benjamin Britten Academy Band

11.30am – Wymondham College Jazz Orchestra

12.30pm – Norwich School

1.30pm – Wymondham College Concert Band

2.30pm – Official Show Church Service

3pm – NMS Jazz Ensemble

4pm – NMS Wind Ensemble

5.20pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)

ACOUSTIC STAGE

10.30am– Lemongrower

11am – Alderman Peel Pianists

11.30am – Springwood Pianists

12.30pm– The Missing Coda

1pm – Steven Yallop

1.30pm – Airmail Duo

2pm – RONAN

2.30pm – Karoline Reu

3pm – Close Control

3.30pm – The Pretty Ugly

4pm – Pear

5.20pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)

6pm – Supracelestials

SCHOOL STAGE

10am – Benjamin Britten Academy Choir

10.30am – Robert Kett Primary School

11am – Long Stratton High School

11.30am – Lynn Grove

12.30pm – Alpington and Bergh Apton Church of England

1pm – Norwich Rock Choir

1.30pm – Open Harmony

2pm – Fakenham Junior School

2.30pm – Norwich Road Academy Choir

3pm – Flegg High School

3.30pm – Reepham High School

4pm – Notre Dame High School

5.20pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)

6pm – The Punch House Band





Thursday, June 30

BANDSTAND STAGE

9.30am– Wymondham College Concert Band

10.30am – East Norfolk Sixth Form College

12noon – Wymondham College Jazz Orchestra

1pm – Langley School Choir

2.15pm – Norwich School

3.15pm – Norwich City Concert Band

5pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)

ACOUSTIC STAGE

10.30am – Beeston Hall Prep School

11am – Lucy Caroll

11.30am – Airmail Duo

12.30pm – JenJen

1pm – Ellie Foulger

1.30pm – Alfie Deleval

2pm – Joan Hocking

2.30pm – Alexander Aldous

3pm – Afraid of Ghosts

3.30pm – Lemongrower

4pm – Jehenna

5pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)

SCHOOL STAGE

10am – Beeston Hall Prep School

10.30am – Grove and Westwood Primary

11am – St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School

11.30am – Winterton Primary School and Nursery

12.30pm – Cromer Academy

1pm – Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

1.30pm – Thomas Bullock

2pm – Hopton Primary Academy

2.30pm – Norwich School Choir

3pm – Drake Primary School

3.30pm – Harpley Primary and Great Massingham Primary

5pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)

Programming and timings subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk