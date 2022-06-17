Feast your ears on live music at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022
At this year's Royal Norfolk Show, the Norfolk Music Hub hosts three stages featuring live performances from school ensembles, bands, choirs and singers.
The Bandstand Stage is located in front of the Pavilions, the Acoustic Stage is located in the Royal Square and the School Bandstand is located next to the Bure Food Court. All will feature an eclectic mix of artists – from drummers to opera, indie folk to theatre.
“We have more than 28 schools taking part across the three stages playing classical, contemporary pieces and popular songs to sing along to,” said Norfolk Music Hub head Alison Bell.
“On the Acoustic Stage, we have solo singers doing show tunes, opera, and country and western, as well as drummers, pianists, and up-and-coming youth bands.”
Norfolk Music Hub has been a proud supporter of the Royal Norfolk Show since 2017.
“We love working alongside Mark Nicholas and the RNAA and cannot thank the showground enough for the most marvellous performance opportunities that they provide for our children and young people.”
On Wednesday, two of the Norfolk Music Hub’s award-winning ensembles will perform prior to A Royal Salute.
“All of our performers are homegrown here in Norfolk and hail from every corner of the county with representation from King’s Lynn all the way to Great Yarmouth. We have commissioned a special piece which will be performed across this year’s show incorporating all that is awesome about Norfolk – from farming to marsh harriers!
“The standard just keeps improving year on year and the dedication of all of our performers in this year’s show is truly inspirational,” Alison added.
“In this post-Covid, TikTok world, enthusiasm is bursting at the seams to come out and perform to a willing audience. Music is alive and growing in Norfolk!”
Wednesday, June 29
BANDSTAND STAGE
9.30am – Notre Dame High School
10.30am – Benjamin Britten Academy Band
11.30am – Wymondham College Jazz Orchestra
12.30pm – Norwich School
1.30pm – Wymondham College Concert Band
2.30pm – Official Show Church Service
3pm – NMS Jazz Ensemble
4pm – NMS Wind Ensemble
5.20pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)
ACOUSTIC STAGE
10.30am– Lemongrower
11am – Alderman Peel Pianists
11.30am – Springwood Pianists
12.30pm– The Missing Coda
1pm – Steven Yallop
1.30pm – Airmail Duo
2pm – RONAN
2.30pm – Karoline Reu
3pm – Close Control
3.30pm – The Pretty Ugly
4pm – Pear
5.20pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)
6pm – Supracelestials
SCHOOL STAGE
10am – Benjamin Britten Academy Choir
10.30am – Robert Kett Primary School
11am – Long Stratton High School
11.30am – Lynn Grove
12.30pm – Alpington and Bergh Apton Church of England
1pm – Norwich Rock Choir
1.30pm – Open Harmony
2pm – Fakenham Junior School
2.30pm – Norwich Road Academy Choir
3pm – Flegg High School
3.30pm – Reepham High School
4pm – Notre Dame High School
5.20pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)
6pm – The Punch House Band
Thursday, June 30
BANDSTAND STAGE
9.30am– Wymondham College Concert Band
10.30am – East Norfolk Sixth Form College
12noon – Wymondham College Jazz Orchestra
1pm – Langley School Choir
2.15pm – Norwich School
3.15pm – Norwich City Concert Band
5pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)
ACOUSTIC STAGE
10.30am – Beeston Hall Prep School
11am – Lucy Caroll
11.30am – Airmail Duo
12.30pm – JenJen
1pm – Ellie Foulger
1.30pm – Alfie Deleval
2pm – Joan Hocking
2.30pm – Alexander Aldous
3pm – Afraid of Ghosts
3.30pm – Lemongrower
4pm – Jehenna
5pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)
SCHOOL STAGE
10am – Beeston Hall Prep School
10.30am – Grove and Westwood Primary
11am – St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School
11.30am – Winterton Primary School and Nursery
12.30pm – Cromer Academy
1pm – Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy
1.30pm – Thomas Bullock
2pm – Hopton Primary Academy
2.30pm – Norwich School Choir
3pm – Drake Primary School
3.30pm – Harpley Primary and Great Massingham Primary
5pm – A Royal Salute (Grand Ring)
Programming and timings subject to change.
For more information, please visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk