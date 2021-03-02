New date and line-up revealed for Let's Rock Norwich

Published: 5:24 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 5:59 PM March 2, 2021

Organisers have announced the line-up of stars to perform at Let's Rock Norwich, which will return this autumn.

The popular event which sees tens of thousands of people pack out Earlham Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend, will return on Saturday, September 25.

Wet Wet Wet will play Let's Rock Norwich when it returns in September. - Credit: Archant

Many of the acts booked for the 2020 festival including headlines Wet Wet Wet, The Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde, are confirmed to return.

The Boomtown Rats will return for Let's Rock Norwich on September 25. - Credit: Archant

Glasgow group Wet Wet Wet first hit the charts in 1987 and since then they have sold over 15 million singles and albums, including number one songs With a Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around.

Tony Hadley will perform at Earlham Park at Let's Rock Norwich 2021. - Credit: Archant

Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley, Sister Sledge, Betty Boo, Hue & Cry, Then Jericho and Altered Images will also take to the stage in September.

The line-up will also include ABC, Howard Jones, Big Country, Sydney Youngblood, The Gibson Brothers, Fiction Factory, Modern Romance and Odyssey.

A post on its Facebook page confirmed The Undertones and Tenpole Tudor were not available to perform this year.

Kids in America singer Kim Wilde is part of the Let's Rock Norwich line up for 2021. - Credit: Nikolaj Georgiew

It is one of four festivals in the region that had hinted it would return "later than planned" following the government's announcement to ease lockdown restrictions.

Let's Rock Norwich saw 12,000 people attend in 2019.

A spokesman said: "Things are moving in the right direction and the well-being of our audience, staff and artists are our number one priority.

"With that in mind we would like to thank you all for your patience and we can now confirm that Let's Rock Norwich which was scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021 will now be postponed to Saturday 25th September 2021.

"Many thanks to all our friends and supporters for staying the course with us! Without your support and goodwill things would have looked very different for us right now and this is something that we will never take for granted and can assure you that we will be celebrating in style when we get back on that field."

More details are available at https://letsrocknorwich.com/



