Live music makes welcome return to Lynford Hall
- Credit: Matt Brasnett/I Do Photography
Live music is making a welcome return to one of Norfolk's most stunning venues.
KSD Events has partnered up with Lynford Hall, near Mundford, to bring a string of concerts and shows to the magnificent hotel.
Through its sister company Retro Party Experience, KSD launched a summer of entertainment earlier this month with nights starring Queen and Madness tribute acts.
Events are being hosted by Karl Duke, who founded KSD eight years ago when he was just 15 years old.
After a tough year for the business and the industry as a whole, Mr Duke says he is determined to bring big names back to Lynford.
You may also want to watch:
In July, the hall welcomes Paul Chuckle for an 80s v 90s party, before a soul and disco weekender featuring The Edwin Starr Band and Roy G Hemmings.
Showaddywaddy will also play at the hotel as part of a 60s and 70s party night in August.
To book tickets for any of the Lynford events, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/ksdevents.
