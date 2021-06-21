Live music makes welcome return to Lynford Hall

Published: 1:03 PM June 21, 2021

Live events at Lynford Hall are being hosted by DJ Karl Duke, founder of KSD Events - Credit: Matt Brasnett/I Do Photography

Live music is making a welcome return to one of Norfolk's most stunning venues.

KSD Events has partnered up with Lynford Hall, near Mundford, to bring a string of concerts and shows to the magnificent hotel.

Madness tribute act, Badness, playing at Lynford Hall - Credit: Matt Brasnett/I Do Photography

Through its sister company Retro Party Experience, KSD launched a summer of entertainment earlier this month with nights starring Queen and Madness tribute acts.

Events are being hosted by Karl Duke, who founded KSD eight years ago when he was just 15 years old.

KSD Events organised for Lynford Hall to be lit up as live music returned to the hotel - Credit: Matt Brasnett/I Do Photography

After a tough year for the business and the industry as a whole, Mr Duke says he is determined to bring big names back to Lynford.

In July, the hall welcomes Paul Chuckle for an 80s v 90s party, before a soul and disco weekender featuring The Edwin Starr Band and Roy G Hemmings.

Queen tribute band, Flash, playing at Lynford Hall - Credit: Matt Brasnett/I Do Photography

Showaddywaddy will also play at the hotel as part of a 60s and 70s party night in August.

To book tickets for any of the Lynford events, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/ksdevents.

