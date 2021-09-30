Interactive sci-fi projections to illuminate Norfolk town centre

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM September 30, 2021

Each night from October 1-17, King’s Lynn’s heritage buildings will sparkle to life with futuristic large-scale projections and interactive installations – perfect for an autumnal evening out with the family!



It’s part of Intergalactic Hanseatic League – a town scale, projection-based artwork that casts the citizens of 21st-century Lynn as the heroes of humanity’s future.



The IHL, a crew of time-travelers from 2225, are making contact with an urgent message. In October 2021, an event called the Mindshift occurred in Lynn, saving the world from climate change. But while 23rd-century Earthport Lynn is now a vibrant spaceport and tourist destination, a glitch threatens to derail this bright future.

The Captain of the IHL Discovery, played by Kate Dickie - Credit: Gavin Toomey/Collusion

The story is currently unfolding across multiple sites around town and online and from October 1-17, projections will come to life at:

Greyfriars Tower & Gardens

Play Message in a Shuttle, the two-player game on Greyfriars Tower to safely guide the vessel through space and help the children of King’s Lynn shoot their ideas for the Mindshift up to the IHL Discovery!

Move through the Garden’s pergolas to interact with the Intergalactic Synthesizer, activating the Musical Mysterium.

King’s Lynn Minster

The Coundown Clock displays parallel times that we experience as citizens of Earth.

Custom House

Peer into King’s Lynn’s possible futures at Eye to the Future.

The Corn Exchange

Young 21st-century IHL recruits, aka the Agents of Change, share their ideas for a healthy, thriving planet.

St Nicholas’ Chapel

Experience a journey through space as the IHL attempts to make contact with 21st-century Lynn at the Hyperspace Mooring.

Year 5 and 6 students put on a fashion show of the future demonstrating how clothing will change in coming years when garments are recycled and remixed with solar powered wearable electronics - Credit: Matthew Usher/Collusion

A series of live-action films – starring Game of Thrones’ Kate Dickie as the Captain of the IHL Discovery – are also glitching onto screens at the Majestic and Corn Exchange cinemas as movie trailers, as well as playing on screens in high street shops until October 17.



A large art installation created by 571 Lynn schoolchildren, aka the Agents of Change, has already appeared in the former Argos windows in Lynn’s primary shopping area, the Vancouver Quarter.



You can also view all the Transmissions, learn more

about the crew, and access the DATA LOG activity book by visiting the website at www.the-ihl.com.



The event is free to attend and explore and open to all.



The Intergalactic Hanseatic League is produced by Cambridge and King’s Lynn-based art-and-tech organisation Collusion. Funding for the project came from the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, Arts Council England, the New Anglia LEP, Discover King’s Lynn, Norfolk County Council, the Audrey Muriel Stratford Trust and PEACH West Norfolk.



