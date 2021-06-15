Norwich Pub Festival to go ahead despite June 21 disappointment

Published: 9:29 AM June 15, 2021

Norwich Pub Festival, organised by the Norwich and District CAMRA branch, will begin on July 1. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The organisers of a popular pub event in Norfolk have announced it will still be going ahead this summer.

Norwich Pub Festival will begin on July 1 as planned, despite the prime minister's announcement that the easing of lockdown planned for June 21 would be delayed.

The event runs throughout July, encouraging people to visit pubs in and around the city to support local business.

Supporting the festival will be 62 pubs around the city as well as 40 breweries.

The Norwich branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said it had hoped restrictions would have been lifted in time for the event, but is "pleased to confirm that Norwich Pub Festival can still go ahead".

It added: "We'll ask people taking part to follow the rule of six, maintain social distancing and respect guidelines put in place by the pubs they visit. Everyone should check in to each venue using the NHS Covid-19 app or an equivalent paper form."