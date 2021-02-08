Bakery owner's cheddar, sea salt and raisin butter biscuit recipe
In the mood for food? Sweet treats and indulgent dinners are a simple must during the cold winter lockdown and Jemima Wood, owner of Dollies Bakery in Coltishall, has just the idea.
Whether as a snack after your daily walk, or to boost that 4pm slump, Ms Wood's quick and easy biscuits could be just what you need.
This recipe makes 10 to 15 biscuits.
Ingredients
- 150g self-raising flour
- 100g salted butter, chilled and cubed
- 75g grated cheddar cheese
- 50g golden raisins
- 30g linseeds
- 1tsp rapeseed oil
- Flaked sea salt
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 200C and prepare your trays with greaseproof paper.
- Rub the cold butter and self-raising flour together until you have fine breadcrumbs.
- Finely chop the raisins, golden raisins are great as they have a lovely sweet/savoury taste but regular raisins are fine too!
- Stir the rapeseed oil into the linseeds. This will help release some natural moisture from the seeds.
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl until combined.
- Separate the mixture into small balls of 30g.
- Place evenly spaced apart on a tray and slightly press down to form a flattened ball shape. Sprinkle on a pinch of sea salt on each biscuit and bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
Dollies Bakery is offering a free delivery service each Friday during lockdown, after opening in October.
The business began after Ms Wood was furloughed from a job in London and returned home.
She started baking for friends and family nearby until it grew in popularity and she took the plunge, opening the business in the Red Lion pub.
The bakery's opening was met with queues and people travelling from the north Norfolk coast.
While it currently offers delivery in a seven mile radius, this is set to become wider. The business has just launched Dollies Mix boxes, which cost £30 and come full of sweet treats.
Menu options are posted each Tuesday on their Facebook and Instagram, and Ms Wood requires a 48 hour pre-order time.