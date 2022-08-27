News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

East Anglian art on show at Hunstanton gallery

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:30 AM August 27, 2022
From left Jackie Kitch, Graham Kitch and Helena Anderson in the new gallery Artworks @ The Town Hall

From left Jackie Kitch, Graham Kitch and Helena Anderson in the new gallery Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A seaside gallery in West Norfolk has renewed its lease for another year of supporting local artists.

The Hunstanton gallery, Artworks @ The Town Hall, opened its doors in March of this year in the town's Tourist Information Centre at the Town Hall.

Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton

Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Supporting local artists, including photography and crafts, the gallery aims to keep its commission rates low in order to give more back to the artists who exhibit.

More than 200 original paintings by East Anglian artists have been sold so far.

Jackie Kitch, who established and runs the gallery, said: "We are delighted to be able to continue with Artworks in the current location and we are really looking forward to the next year, after renewing our lease with Hunstanton Town Council."

Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton

Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Jacqueline Louise, at Artwork @ The Town Hall

Jacqueline Louise, at Artwork @ The Town Hall - Credit: Jacqueline Louise

A selection of glass art, wood-turned bowls, ceramics, art prints, jewellery and greeting cards are on display at the Town Hall, with the gallery always on the lookout for new work.

Until the middle of September, Artworks @ The Town Hall is open Thursday - Monday, after which it will be open Thursday - Sunday.

Arts & Culture
Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

(L-R) Nick Baker, Malcolm Lewis, Ryan Baez and Anne Nurse are being evicted from their homes after C

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

'Heartbreaking' - 11 families to be evicted from their homes

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_metoffice_25aug22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Langley School pupils collect their GCSE results

Norfolk GCSE results | Live

GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon