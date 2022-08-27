East Anglian art on show at Hunstanton gallery

From left Jackie Kitch, Graham Kitch and Helena Anderson in the new gallery Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A seaside gallery in West Norfolk has renewed its lease for another year of supporting local artists.

The Hunstanton gallery, Artworks @ The Town Hall, opened its doors in March of this year in the town's Tourist Information Centre at the Town Hall.

Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Supporting local artists, including photography and crafts, the gallery aims to keep its commission rates low in order to give more back to the artists who exhibit.

More than 200 original paintings by East Anglian artists have been sold so far.

Jackie Kitch, who established and runs the gallery, said: "We are delighted to be able to continue with Artworks in the current location and we are really looking forward to the next year, after renewing our lease with Hunstanton Town Council."

Artworks @ The Town Hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Jacqueline Louise, at Artwork @ The Town Hall - Credit: Jacqueline Louise

A selection of glass art, wood-turned bowls, ceramics, art prints, jewellery and greeting cards are on display at the Town Hall, with the gallery always on the lookout for new work.

Until the middle of September, Artworks @ The Town Hall is open Thursday - Monday, after which it will be open Thursday - Sunday.