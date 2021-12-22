Channel 4 to feature Holkham Hall in behind-the-scenes Christmas show

Preparations for Holkham Hall's annual festive extravaganza will be showcased in a Channel 4 show Thursday evening - Credit: Holkham Estate

A stately home in Norfolk is to feature in a prime-time Channel 4 show.

Holkham Hall's extravagant festive decorations will be showcased in the programme, which is part of a series that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Christmas preparations at stately homes across the country.

Christmas at Holkham Hall will be aired Thursday, December 23, at 8pm and will follow Lady Leicester and her team as they decorate Holkham Hall ready for visitors.

Christmas at Holkham Hall will be aired at 8pm on Channel 4 - Credit: Holkham Estate

A spokeswoman for the Holkham Hall estate said: "We were so excited to be invited to take part in the show and it is great that Holkham will be shared with audiences across the nation.

"This is a rare opportunity to have behind the scenes access to life at Holkham.

"The show covers the run-up to Christmas and all the work that goes into designing and creating the Holkham Christmas experience.

"Viewers will see Lady Leicester and creative designer Catherine Zoll hard at work in the hall, as well as meeting all of the staff, volunteers and creative collaborators who help make Christmas so special."

Each year Holkham Hall is decorated by Lady Leicester and her team, ready for visitors to enjoy - Credit: Holkham Estate

Built in 1761, Holkham Hall is currently owned by the eighth earl of Leicester Thomas Edward Coke after he succeeded his father Edward Coke following his death in 2015.

Christmas at Holkham is a popular annual event in the county and this year's programme was jam-packed full of things to do and see, including a candlelight tour around the rooms of Holkham and even canine-friendly carols.

The renowned Holkham Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market took place last weekend and brought together local producers and makers to showcase their wares, offering seasonal food, drink and gifts.

Holkham Hall's spokeswoman added: "Our teams greatly enjoyed having the crew onsite throughout November and early December.

"From February work begins on preparations for Christmas. Lady Leicester is very much at the centre of Christmas at Holkham Hall, taking inspiration from her visits to the large European Christmas fairs.

"There's something for everyone too, from Father Christmas in residence to the Christmas market."