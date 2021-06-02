Fans invited to see inside Norfolk home of cricket legend

Published: 1:51 PM June 2, 2021

Henry Blofeld OBE pictured in his Norfolk cottage where he is performing his new show - Credit: Andrew Florides

A well-known national cricket personality will be offering glimpses of his Norfolk home as he streams a "more up-close-and-personal" show this summer.

Henry Blofeld, known among his fans as Blowers, was famed for his plummy tones and preoccupation with buses and pigeons on BBC's Test Match Special, retiring to a standing ovation at Lord's in 2017.

Mr Blofeld, who comes from Hoveton, will be virtually inviting fans into his Norfolk cottage as he shares some treasured moments from his life and career in a safe, socially-distanced manner.

Henry Blofeld, best known for his dulcet tones on Test Match Special, has been producing a new show from his Norfolk cottage - Credit: Andrew Florides

A talented schoolboy cricketer educated at Eton College, Mr Blofeld played cricket for Cambridge and Norfolk before finding his niche in journalism.

After being due to perform his two-hour one-man show in theatres around the UK, Covid-19 restrictions meant Mr Blofeld's cottage presented a convenient alternative setting for the "through the keyhole-style encounters".

Mr Blofeld said: "All these lockdowns have given me the chance to look back at my life and I have been amazed not only by all that I have managed to do, but also by the huge amount of fun I have had along the way.

"Unlike live theatre, when you see it once and that’s it, you can watch these as many times as you like. Then you’ll be able to tell my best stories better than I can."

Retired BBC cricket commentator Henry Blofeld is virtually inviting fans into his Norfolk home - Credit: Andrew Florides

The vodcasts were produced by Simon Fielder Productions and sports marketing expert Omar Khan, with Mr Fielder retelling the joys of creating the films with the cricketing stalwart in Norfolk.

Mr Fielder said: "It was a real privilege to visit him in his Norfolk cottage, sit in the chair opposite and be treated to fascinating and hilarious tales from this most treasured of national treasures.

Henry Blofeld is sharing life stories as part of his new Norfolk-based show - Credit: Andrew Florides

"I would like to thank Henry for sharing his fantastic stories, for his unparalleled professionalism and quite extraordinary energy and Henry’s lovely wife Valeria for her hospitality, patience and her fabulous food."

The show consists of three intimate 60 - minute sessions spread over three evenings on July 12-14 at 8pm.

File picture of Henry Blofield opening the 19th Century glasshouse at Hoveton Hall in 2010 - Credit: Antony Kelly/Archant library

Tickets went on sale from June 1 and cost £14.99 plus booking fee for all three sessions at simonfielder.com/productions/at-home-with-henry/