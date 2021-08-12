Promotion
Classic football moment captured in 40th anniversary musical
- Credit: Archant
Step back in time and relive the moment when Ipswich Town Football Club finally claimed the UEFA Cup in the New Wolsey Theatre’s Never Lost at Home musical, which starts this September.
Many people believe the 1980-81 season was the greatest in the history of Ipswich Town Football Club when Bobby Robson’s small, skilful and heroic squad finally claimed the UEFA Cup, the first European trophy in the club’s history.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this famous victory, the New Wolsey Theatre is telling the story through the eyes of a family of obsessive Ipswich fans, as they follow their heroes around Europe. By plane, train, car ferry and car boot, through Greek riots, Polish revolution, Czech blizzard and French mud, players and fans both fight their way to a final party in the streets and canals of Amsterdam.
With a smash-hit soundtrack from the early 1980s - played live by multi-talented actor musicians, football sequences recreated by a community chorus of young people and a gallery of famous faces, Never Lost at Home is a musical celebration of family and community, guaranteed to lift your spirits whether you’re a football fan or not.
Written by the theatre’s artistic director, Peter Rowe, Never Lost at Home is the follow-up to Our Blue Heaven, the New Wolsey’s sell-out show of 2018 celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ipswich Town winning the FA Cup, and the show welcomes back Peter Peverley as Bobby Robson. You do not need to have seen Our Blue Heaven in order to enjoy this new musical.
The show runs from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, October 9 in the New Wolsey auditorium, with tickets starting at £10. There is also the option to livestream the show to your home, with one screen costing £20.
Captioned, audio described, British sign language interpreted and relaxed performances are available throughout the run, both in the theatre and on livestream.
To find out more about the show and to book tickets, head to wolseytheatre.co.uk or call the New Wolsey Box Office on 01473 295900 between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.
Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, celebrates the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep. Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK
Most Read
- 1 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 2 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 3 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 4 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 5 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 6 City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
- 7 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on edge of Norwich
- 8 'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl
- 9 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 10 Police close Norfolk road after crash