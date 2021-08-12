Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM August 12, 2021

A new musical at New Wolsey Theatre will relive the journey that led to Ipswich Town FC winning the UEFA Cup in 1981. Pictured is the late Paul Mariner, celebrating with fans back in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Step back in time and relive the moment when Ipswich Town Football Club finally claimed the UEFA Cup in the New Wolsey Theatre’s Never Lost at Home musical, which starts this September.

Many people believe the 1980-81 season was the greatest in the history of Ipswich Town Football Club when Bobby Robson’s small, skilful and heroic squad finally claimed the UEFA Cup, the first European trophy in the club’s history.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this famous victory, the New Wolsey Theatre is telling the story through the eyes of a family of obsessive Ipswich fans, as they follow their heroes around Europe. By plane, train, car ferry and car boot, through Greek riots, Polish revolution, Czech blizzard and French mud, players and fans both fight their way to a final party in the streets and canals of Amsterdam.

With a smash-hit soundtrack from the early 1980s - played live by multi-talented actor musicians, football sequences recreated by a community chorus of young people and a gallery of famous faces, Never Lost at Home is a musical celebration of family and community, guaranteed to lift your spirits whether you’re a football fan or not.

Written by the theatre’s artistic director, Peter Rowe, Never Lost at Home is the follow-up to Our Blue Heaven, the New Wolsey’s sell-out show of 2018 celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ipswich Town winning the FA Cup, and the show welcomes back Peter Peverley as Bobby Robson. You do not need to have seen Our Blue Heaven in order to enjoy this new musical.

The show runs from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, October 9 in the New Wolsey auditorium, with tickets starting at £10. There is also the option to livestream the show to your home, with one screen costing £20.

Captioned, audio described, British sign language interpreted and relaxed performances are available throughout the run, both in the theatre and on livestream.

To find out more about the show and to book tickets, head to wolseytheatre.co.uk or call the New Wolsey Box Office on 01473 295900 between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

