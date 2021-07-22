Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM July 22, 2021

Lost in Translation Circus brings its circus cabaret Luminosa to the INTERLUDE in the CLOSE outdoor season in Norwich - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, celebrates the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep. We take a look at outdoor live performances in Norwich.

After huge success in 2020, this summer Norwich Theatre brings back its outdoor season of live performances.

INTERLUDE in the CLOSE is presented in partnership with Lost in Translation Circus, Norwich Cathedral and Norwich School. The season features an eclectic programme of live entertainment and activity for everyone in the family.

For those visiting Norwich as well as those staying closer to home, it is an opportunity to experience a wide range of multi-art performance, all based within the stunning historic surroundings of Norwich Cathedral Close.

Whether you are looking for a riotous laugh with Henning When, Rhod Gilbert, Ellie Taylor or Lou Sanders, want to keep the kids occupied with The MIGHTY KIDS Beatbox Comedy Show or So you think you know about Dinosaurs? with David Attenborough’s favourite dinosaur expert Ben Garrod, or you fancy a classic with a twist with The Importance of Being Earnest, INTERLUDE in the CLOSE is guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Norfolk comedian Karl Minns will form part of the line-up for the INTERLUDE in the CLOSE programme - Credit: Nick Stone

Other highlights include Norfolk’s favourite comedian Karl Minns, returning this year without the wigs and costumes but with all of his brilliant and laugh-out-loud storytelling in his one-man show Sortabiography.

Lost in Translation Circus brings its unparalleled take on circus cabaret with Luminosa. Expect cutting-edge dance in the sky, jaw-dropping juggling, tipsy hoop swirling, live music, laughter and much more in this feel-good show, while scientists turned circus performers Aoife Raleigh and Maria Corcoran reveal the scientific secrets behind the most amazing circus tricks in StrongWomen Science.

Taking place throughout July until August 30, there is a show for everyone, and what better way to whet the appetite for the return of theatre in the autumn, than with a summer show outdoors, in the heart of the city?

For more information about the full programme and to book tickets, head to norwichtheatre.org

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK