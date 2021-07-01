Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM July 1, 2021

Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, has launched to showcase the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep.

Residents from Norfolk and Suffolk will have the opportunity to return to their favourite activities, or discover exciting new experiences.

From coastal locations to rural and urban settings, over one year, Head East will celebrate the cultural gems in our counties, while highlighting the region as a must-see cultural destination in the UK, and encouraging sustainable travel.

“It’s with great pleasure that I can introduce our collaborative arts, culture and heritage sector campaign, Head East,” said Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director, Norwich Theatre. Stephen also chairs the New Anglia LEP Culture Board Marketing Consortium, who worked together across Norfolk and Suffolk to develop Head East.

“The cultural sector in the East of England plays a vital role economically and in supporting the health and wellbeing of all who live and visit here. Whether it is Norwich Theatre’s INTERLUDE in the CLOSE outdoor programme, or one of the many fantastic summer programmes from our peers across the region, our whole sector’s priority is keeping audiences safe by continuing to strictly follow government Covid-related guidelines.

"I know I speak on behalf of the region’s industry when I say, culture is back - we can’t wait to see people again this summer!”

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director, Norwich Theatre - Credit: Dave Guttridge

Taking you into summer and beyond

Cultural experiences bring us together, helping us make sense of the world and give us a chance to spend time with all the friends and family that we’ve missed over recent months. Here’s a flavour of what’s coming up in the cultural calendar this summer...

Festival heaven

After an unscheduled stop last summer, festivals are officially back on track and this season sees some big names rolling out across the region. Latitude’s got the greenlight at Henham Park, Red Rooster sees Richard Hawley in the headline slot at Euston Park, and Summer at Snape sees Sir Simon Rattle performing with the LSO. Grab your sunscreen and straw hats and settle in for music, literature, comedy and much more.

Tony Cragg at Houghton Hall in Norfolk - Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

A feast for the senses

The East has long been a draw for artists and creatives, inspired by the landscape and the light from our big blue skies. Exhibitions opening this summer include Tony Cragg’s spectacular sculptures at Houghton Hall. Curated by the artist himself, the new show includes work commissioned specifically for this event.

Ready to applaud?

Looking for laughter, entertainment, drama and performance? INTERLUDE in the CLOSE brought to you by Norwich Theatre is hosting an array of shows and events in its outdoor marquee, pitched in the beautiful Cathedral Close.

Norwich BID’s free live entertainment series, Head Out Not Home, hits the City of Stories’ streets every Sunday afternoon. Brand new woodland theatre space, Thorington Theatre, launches with their Stand Up Under the Stars comedy festival, featuring Nish Kumar, Simon Amstell and Sara Pascoe.

Elsewhere, opera fans can enjoy a glass of fizz while listening to acclaimed coloratura soprano, Christina Johnson at Wherstead Park, Ipswich.

Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, features three Oscar-winning costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film - Credit: Megan Wilson

Be moved by history

East Anglian museums are opening up this summer, bringing to light new stories of mavericks and change makers. Two years in the making, Power of Stories is at Christchurch Museum, Ipswich; three iconic costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther are woven into a patchwork of storytelling traditions. The outfits featured in the ground-breaking film sit alongside Marvel comics and unique historic museum objects.

We hope Head East will inspire you to return to your old favourite places or try something new, and with Covid-19 safe guidelines in place you can enjoy all our events worry-free, applauding together, in real life. It’s good to be back.

Stay up to date with new event announcements by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east, subscribing to the newsletter and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK

Thanks to Head East's funding partners

Thanks go to the funding partners who have made Head East possible. Head East is supported by the New Anglia LEP Culture Board (with funding from Arts Council England), Norfolk County Council, Suffolk County Council, Interreg EXPERIENCE Project, University of East Anglia (UEA) and Visit East of England.