Harleston and Waveney Art Trail returns for summer

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for June. The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for June, accompanied by a group exhibition at The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston, run by Lisa Henshall (pictured). - Credit: Supplied by Lisa Henshall

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for June, and although it is set to be smaller than other years, it is to be accompanied by a group exhibition at The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for June. - Credit: Liz Taunt

Eleven participating artists are set to open their studio doors to the public over the weekends of June 19-20 and June 26-27. Whilst adhering to the Covid-safe policy, they will display a range of artworks including contemporary and traditional landscape painting, abstract painting and drawing, printmaking and figurative sculpture - most of which will be for sale.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for June. - Credit: Sara Johnson

The Meet the Makers exhibition aims to be a taster for the studio trail, displaying all the artists side-by-side from May 27-July 3.

Artist Lisa Henshall set up The OId Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston in 2019 as a pop-up space to bring a curated collected of arts to south Norfolk.

Ms Henshall has recently been granted a permanent commercial status for the premises, she says: “Covid could have been seen as the less than perfect time to do it but in some ways the most amazing time, we need more creativity to be shared. Art and craft are the essence of hope; we all need connection and hope, especially now."

The artist’s studios are scattered across Harleston, Wortwell, Homersfield, Denton, Earsham, Ditchingham, Bungay and Hedenham.