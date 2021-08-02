Power boats thrill crowds at river races
- Credit: Paul Easton
There were smiles all around as people lined the bank of the Great River Ouse this weekend to watch speedboats and high-octane water ski racers in action.
The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2021 returned to the quayside in the historic town after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid.
Speedboats and high-octane water ski racing, jet skis and offshore power boats took to the water on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.
Organisers Jason Russell and Tom Lumley said the sun shone on Saturday and a huge number of people lined the bank to watch.
They added: "The jet skiers put on a great performance with a memorable race before the water ski racers entered the water, the main race extending to 14 boats and us having to put on two support races due to the unexpectedly high number of entries.
You may also want to watch:
"With no foreign visitors this was a huge boost for the event, with some good tussles making it exciting."
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
- 2 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village
- 4 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
- 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 6 Man and woman found dead in home
- 7 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
- 8 Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town
- 9 The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market
- 10 Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans