Power boats thrill crowds at river races

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:06 AM August 2, 2021   
Powerboats in action on the river in King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton

There were smiles all around as people lined the bank of the Great River Ouse this weekend to watch speedboats and high-octane water ski racers in action.

The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2021 returned to the quayside in the historic town after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid.

A competitor in the water ski racing is towed by a power boat - Credit: Paul Easton

Speedboats and high-octane water ski racing, jet skis and offshore power boats took to the water on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Organisers Jason Russell and Tom Lumley said the sun shone on Saturday and a huge number of people lined the bank to watch.

Power boats race down the Ouse at King's Lynn - Credit: Paul Easton

They added: "The jet skiers put on a great performance with a memorable race before the water ski racers entered the water, the main race extending to 14 boats and us having to put on two support races due to the unexpectedly high number of entries.

"With no foreign visitors this was a huge boost for the event, with some good tussles making it exciting."



